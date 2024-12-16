Why Sokoto Budget Put More In Capital Expenditure – Commissioner

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s focus on developing infrastructure that would propel the economic development of Sokoto State has been cited as the reason the governor allocated 66 per cent of his 202 budget to capital expenditures.

Governor Aliyu presented the budget estimate of N526,882,142,484.39 to the Sokoto State House of Assembly on November 29, 2024.

Speaking at a press conference on the breakdown of the budget, Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the State, Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi, explained that the governor put more funds in capital projects because of his vision of building infrastructure that would accelerate the state’s economic development.

According to him, 66 per cent of the budget, which represents about N349,386,540,354.25, would enable the administration to pursue the development of critical economic-supportive infrastructure for growth

“Gentlemen of the Press, as the year 2024 draws to a close, let us take a look at the major highlights of the 2025 Budget Proposal, which is currently before the state Legislature for consideration.

“The 2025 budget proposal, tagged “Budget of Transformation and Infrastructural Sustainability,” is designed to address the pressing needs of our citizens while promoting economic growth and development. The budget allocates:

“33% for recurrent expenditure, focusing on salaries, pensions, and overhead costs; and 66% for capital expenditure, prioritizing projects that drive economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” he said.

The commissioner also highlighted some key areas of the budget, which he said were measured towards achieving overall growth for the state.

“Some key areas of focus for the 2025 budget include: Education: with 25% allocation; devoting a substantial portion of the state’s budget to education is a significant commitment to improving the sector.

“This move will help address infrastructural deficits, fund educational programs, and ensure the effective delivery of teaching and learning.

“By surpassing UNESCO’s recommended benchmark of 15-20%, the administration is demonstrating its priority for education, which is critical to achieving sustainable development,” he said.

He also disclosed that 16% of the budget would be allocated to healthcare adding that “enhancing healthcare infrastructure, improving medical services, and promoting health education (indicates) the state government is committed to renovating and equipping the 244 healthcare centres in all the electoral wards in the state and provide them ambulances for effective health care service delivery.”

Danchadi also noted that with the 2025 budget, Sokoto would be turned into a huge construction site through massive infrastructure development stating that Governor Aliyu would invest “in roads construction, water supply, and energy projects to drive economic growth and improve living standards.”

“We believe that this budget proposal will help us achieve our vision for a prosperous and developed Sokoto State. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure its successful implementation.

“I want to conclude by saying that the way things are going and judging by the monumental achievements of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, within such a short period of time, in the areas of infrastructure, economy, social welfare and poverty reduction, Governor Ahmed Aliyu will rank among the best five governors in the country before the end of his first tenure. Governor Ahmed Aliyu has the potential, and the capacity and the will to exceed every expectation,” he said.

