While there’s no denying that AI technology has significantly impacted the photography and image editing industry, this impact is multi-faceted, and there is still no consensus on whether AI is more helpful or harmful. The ongoing tension between the creative specialists (designers, photographers, etc.) and the managerial staff seems to be completely unresolved, with both sides providing their arguments for and against the use of AI.

With executives demanding increased speed and scalability provided by AI generation, creatives insist on preserving artistic expression and human control over the process. In this conflict, finding the right balance proves to be highly difficult for most software providers, which is why so many companies simply choose to commit to one side or the other, losing a significant number of potential clients either way.

SoftOrbits — an image editing software development company founded by Eugene Ustinenkov in 2006 — has always paved its own road in the industry, and its unique approach to AI solutions suddenly made it one of the leading companies in the niche. Focused on delivering small-scale utilities that enable users to save time on boring and repetitive tasks, the company has recently implemented AI-powered features in 10 of its most prominent tools.

However, SoftOrbits chose to actively avoid generative capabilities, instead using AI to deal with menial and non-creative tasks. This strategy has proven to be successful: the tools significantly improve workflows for creatives without threatening to replace them, making both sides of the conflict content with the result.

“Lots of AI tools do their best to remove all manual steps without any care for artistic expression. Executives see AI as a highly efficient cost-saving tool, even if the resulting images are generic, without realizing that effective marketing often requires human input and creativity. Designers and photographers feel replaced, so their morale suffers. We don’t believe that this approach is good for anyone, so we chose a different way of handling things, and it paid off big time,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits and AlarmFront.

The team behind SoftOrbits believes that AI should serve as a supporting tool rather than a full-on creator. The user should always have the final say, and the tool itself is best suited for automating time-consuming and technical tasks (erasing backgrounds, batch processing, etc.), leaving more space and time for humans to work on the creative aspects of the design.

This approach has already proven to be effective: according to SoftOrbits’ internal data, some customers have been able to cut their post-production time by up to 30% without sacrificing quality or human input in the process.

“We believe that our approach enables scalable creativity, which benefits everyone and leaves no one behind. Our goal is to respect the interests of both parties while ensuring that the final product is meaningfully improved by our software,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits with over 10 years of software development experience.

As Eugene explains, another argument for this approach lies in the fact that AI-generated images are already very predominant in the market, and they feel too similar to each other, making the marketing efforts way less successful. Despite how enticing the idea of replacing creators with AI tools can seem to some executives, AI images don’t resonate with the audience the same way human art does, and betting on AI generation is a poor long-term decision.

“We see the backlash not just from the creatives, but from consumers as well. AI slop is now an actual term, and people respond to it quite negatively a lot of the time. If you truly understand the market and want to stay ahead of the competition, you need to realize this before you’ve committed too much and replaced all of your staff with tools that already aren’t as effective at what they promised to do, and will only get less effective over time if they are used the same way,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits, Candidate of Technical Sciences.