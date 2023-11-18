Why Single Ladies Like Married Men – Moet Abebe

Popular On-Air Personality (OAP), Moet Abebe has revealed why a lot of ladies like being in a romantic relationship with married men than single guys.

Speaking in a recent episode of her podcast, Bahd and Boujee with co-hosts, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tolanibaj, Abebe claimed that most ladies these days don’t want to listen to their boyfriends complain about how tiring their work had been or whatever financial challenge they are currently going through.

Expantiating her stance, Moet Abebe added that ladies who are side chicks are more interested in just getting cash from the man than hearing him talk about their problems at work.

In her opinion, Sugar daddies rarely talk about their problems and provide the girls with money and that’s why ladies go for them.

Watch the video below: