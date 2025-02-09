Why Sinach, Frank Edwards Left Christ Embassy

Share

Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy Church, recently spoke against gospel singers who charge churches for their performances.

In a recent online sermon, Oyakhilome expressed his disappointment and concern about the state of worship in the church.

He argued that gospel music had become more about self-celebration and making money than about worshiping God.

Oyakhilome lamented that many pastors and church leaders have been unaware of this shift and have inadvertently allowed worldly influences to enter the church.

The cleric also shared a personal experience of letting go of some gospel singers from his church. He described how these singers would lead praise and worship during services but leave when it was time for prayers.

Oyakhilome urged these individuals to repent, emphasizing that their behavior was not characteristic of true worship leaders.

“Why did it happen? The church was turned into a party place, not a prayer place where God’s word was truly celebrate. They were not soul winners, they led praise in church, and when it was time for prayers, they were gone,” he said.

.“Many pastors did not know that this was the world coming into the church. I did at the beginning and celebrated them but when I changed, they refused to change with me, so I had to let them go; God was getting my attention and saying this is not the way.

“I told them the Lord wanted us to do the right thing. They had become too popular and because they were making even little money. Do they know what big money is? The little money they were making was too attractive to them, so they didn’t want to follow me, so they made a detour. I hope they all repent, they are not worship leaders.”

Oyakhilome, however, did not mention names. Some gospel singers who reportedly exited the Christ Embassy include Sinach, Frank Edwards, and Joe Praize.

