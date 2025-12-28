Why Sharia Can‘t Be Practiced In Nigeria – Tolib

Abdul Hadimu Tolib is an Arabic and Islamic Scholar. He operates Daaru S-Salaam Madrasatu Tahfiizil Qura’n Wa T’aleemil Islamiyyah a Quranic school in Iju Ota, Ogun State, where 11 students yesterday graduated from the school and youngsters are taught the Quran and fundamentals of Islam. In this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, Tolib bares his mind on a lot of things about Islam and condemns the mass killings in some parts of the country, saying that Islam is totally against it, and those who engage in it are not practicing true religion

What is the significance of this Waleemah to the graduates?

Waleemah of the Holy Qur’an is the primary and foundation of reading or recitation of the Holy Qur’an by the Graduands of recitation. It is then followed by the memorizers’ classes after the first waleemah, under which the reciters spend a period of time to memorize the whole of the Holy Qur’an, and the second graduation. For non- Arab language, the last learning stage leading to tertiary education in Islamic studies is: translational, exegetical, linguistic, moral, economic, scientific, etc., all of which lead to peaceful co-existence.

As the youngest of the graduating students is a six-year-old, how can this event prevent the graduates from harmful ideas that tend to pollute their minds and also influence their religion negatively?

Looking at the age bracket, the youngest of the Grandaunts I think is six years old, this is the exact age of the most blessed companion of our noble prophet Muhammad (SAW) whom Prophet Muhammad sent to his people to be leading them in five daily prayers at six years old, the blessed Ibnu Abbass was the one our noble Prophet Muhammad besought Almighty Allah to enrich him with knowledge and give him understanding of the religion perfectly.

There is a perceived notion that there are two types of Sharia in Nigeria. Can you shed light on this?

Those who classified Shariah in Nigeria into two are those who left the Universal Basic Education of Islam and the moral teachings of our Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and twisted the world of Allah the Almighty God and the practices of his messenger to suit their political desires and selfishness. They can do an undo, the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: He who adheres to my practice during the disorderliness of the latter days shall have from Almighty Allah, the reward worth of a hundred martyrs. The reward of those who do otherwise is left for Allah’s judgment.

Can Sharia be practiced in a nation-state like ours?

Not at all, the reason being that our natural and God-given resources are not being managed as properties of the governed by the government, and for the governed. It can only be practised if the needful is done and there is no more hunger in the country.

Extremists use religion to justify their actions. What can be done by true Muslims to erase this and take back their faith?

No matter what extremists do, they can’t trace it to the founder of Islam (Prophet Muhammad) (SAW). Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: ‘None of you can become a true Muslim, except he or she wants for himself exactly good or bad he or she wishes for his or her neighbors, brothers, and family members.

What do you say to clerics who tend to use their pulpit to create division instead of preaching religious tolerance and harmony?

Concerning the clerics who use their pulpit to antagonize and create division among religions or within interfaith groups are passing their boundaries in all ramifications. Allah said in the Holy Qur’an 10:99: And if thy Lord had enforced His will, surely all who are on the Earth would have believed together, wilt thou then force men to become believers.

Then Qur’an 19:118 also said: if thy Lord had enforced His will, He would have surely made mankind one community and they would not cease to differ. Scholarly speaking, I can tell the whole world that they have gone against the Quranic injunctions. Our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) lived with Jews and Christians in Madinah after he migrated to the city of Madinah, and the peaceful co-existence made them all choose Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as their Head of State unanimously, except few rebellious individuals. And no one can be a better Muslim in religion and character than him who Allah said, He Muhammad is the best exemplary (Quran 68:4). So they should go back to the Quran as our guide and evidence of whatever.

Have the graduands been instilled with the idea that religious tolerance and harmony is the way to go, or are they not old enough?

Parents and guardians were kept informed of the stages of learning the Holy Quran sequentially, and graduates were caught young in Islamic manners and etiquette, and we are instilling in them the ideas of religious tolerance every day and night.

As an Islamic scholar, what are your candid views about the recent killings in the Middle Belt and the North?

It is inhumane Islamic wise and against the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. Except for anyone who wishes that his family be treated in the same manner.

The Quran says, “Whoever kills an innocent person, it is as if he has killed all of mankind.” How do terrorists who claim to be Muslim ignore this core Islamic rule?

It is an Ignorant and animalistic thing. They are doing it and will continue to do so, except the whole world unanimously agrees to stop nomadic life and stop weaponry as a way to boost the economy of world power nations.

If you could give one task to every new graduate to help stop violence and promote peace in our country, what practical task would it be?

My tasks for all graduands, which I’m instilling with all my sweat, power, and wealth since inception is: Love for all, hatred for none.