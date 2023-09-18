Why Shaibu Yet To Move To His New Office – Aide

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State has revealed why he has relocated to his newly assigned office, citing the absence of official communication regarding the move from his superior as the reason.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Deputy Governor was denied entry to his former office at the Government House in Benin, the state capital on Monday, September 18.

It would be recalled that Shaibu’s new office, situated at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin, is the Edo State Public Procurement Agency, and it is in close proximity to the Government House.

Speaking on the development with newsmen, an aide to the deputy governor who craved anonymity said all his principal is asking for is an official communication to move to his new office.

He said: “All these are wicked spins from Edo state governor’s media team. All that the Edo deputy governor is asking for is an official communication to move. The movement is not a verbal thing, because the office is a creation of the law.

“Governor Obaseki has insisted that he does not want Edo Deputy Governor around him anymore, but he should do the right thing. We are still expecting his (Obaseki’s) letter.

“The new office is located at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin, with a green and white signboard, having a Coat of Arms, in front of the just-renovated building, with this bold inscription on the signboard: “Office of the Deputy Governor, No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City,” at a location not far from the Government House.

“Also, at the entrance of the one-story building, is an unveiled inauguration plaque, with this inscription: “Edo State Public Procurement Agency – This building was commissioned by His Excellency, The Comrade Governor, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, MNI, OON, Edo State Governor, on Tuesday, 16th December 2014.”

It was reported that the development is the latest in the tussle between Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, ahead of the governorship election in the state in September 2024.