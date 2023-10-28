Why Senate Wants To Probe N11.35 Trn Refineries Tam Contracts –Sunday Karimi

Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and represents Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate. A cognate member of the apex legislative Assembly, having served two terms in the House of Representatives (2011-2019), he is the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he explains why he sponsored the motion on urgent need to investigate the failed turnaround maintenance contracts of refineries that allegedly gulped about N11.35 trillion between 2010 and 2022. He also defends the choice of National Assembly members for purchase of luxury SUVs, hinging decision on durability and cost.

Just last Tuesday, you brought a motion to the floor of the Senate, which prompted the setting up of an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate previous turnaround maintenance (TAM) of refineries that allegedly gulped about N11.35 trillion from 2010-2022. What is your motive in all this?

As you know today, because of the exchange rate, I’m sure you know that dollar exchanges for about N1,300 to a dollar and because of the removal of the subsidy, we are now buying petrol at N634 per litre. Why? Because almost all the fuel we consume in this country is imported. As we all know, we sell crude, we export crude and we import the refined product. In fact, we have a situation that the level of our importation is higher than our export.

That is to say that our export earning is less than our import expenditure. This is because our refineries are not working. Year in year our, we do what they call turnaround maintenance (TAM) in our refineries, which has gulped trillions of Naira. When I did my investigation, the Naira input alone is about N11 trillion between 2010 and 2022, not to talk of the foreign currency input. You talk of almost $600 million; at another time, you talk about over $2 billion paid to another contractor for turnaround maintenance.

The contract awarded to Daewoo, which was signed in February this year, which was three months to the end of the last administration, is over $450 million dollars. We are spending these monies on our refineries, and the refineries are not working. That is why I came up with this motion. The problem we have in Nigeria today, is because our level of fuel importation is higher than what we get from crude sales because our refineries are not working.

We have been importing fuel in the last almost 15 years. 80% to 90% of the fuel we consume in this country is imported. And we are spending money to repair refineries that are not working; and we are giving them running costs. It looks as if something is wrong with us. So, we must get to the root of the matter, to find out why our refineries are not working. That is the essence of my motion.

In your motion, you seem to have sufficient statistics on funds and efforts made by successive governments to rehabilitate the refineries without success. Would you like to marshal out the figures and state the concerns of the Senate in this pathetic situation?

Yes, as I earlier stated in the motion, between 2010 to date, Nigeria is estimated to have spent N11.35 trillion (N11, 349, 583, 186, 313.40) excluding other cost in other currencies which include $592, 976, 050.00 dollar, 4, 877, 068.47 Euros and 3, 455, 656.93 Pounds, on renovation of refineries, yet they are unproductive. Despite the moribund state of the four refineries, the operating costs of these refineries between 2010 and 2020 is estimated at N4.8 Trillion Naira.

The refineries are estimated to make a cumulative loss of N1.64 Trillion, within four years. Therefore, the Senate is concerned that the Federal Government of Nigeria has carried out rehabilitation projects in Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) over a period of seven years from 2013-2019 at an estimated cost of N12,161,237,811.61 only, in addition, on the 18th March 2021, a rehabilitation contract was executed between NNPC/ PHRC and Tenenimont SPA at a lump sum of $1,397,000,000.00 only, about N75 billion naira amid global public criticism.

Phase 1 of the Project is expected to be completed in 28 months after the contract, Phase 2 within 24 months and Phase 3 within 44 months of execution. Despite this, the Port Harcourt Refinery remains a money pit. Going by projections and representations from NNPCL, the renovation works ought to be completed and operations of the Refinery commenced by June 2023.

The Senate is also perturbed that in a bid to revitalise the Warri Refinery, the Federal Government has injected huge public funds into revamping Warri Refinery & Petrochemical Company Limited to the tune of over N28, 219, 110, 067.10 between 2014 and 2019. This is worrisome and calls for investigation.

There appears to be sabotage against the turnaround maintenance efforts of the federal government. Why is it that government is finding it difficult to prosecute the saboteurs in the sector?

In the first place, what we have called for is an investigation, where we are going to get to the root of the matter. I don’t want us to draw any conclusion now. And let me remind you in case you don’t know, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been living above the law. The NNPC does not bring its main annual budget to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

And I am telling you, somebody you have no control over his budget, can you successfully oversight such a person? So, the main reason the National Assembly has not been able to do much about over-sighting the NNPC is because of the way the Corporation has been managed over the years. They have been living above the law. It is difficult to blame the National Assembly for it.

So, we now have to look for the past management of the NNPC. Those contracts that have been awarded for turnaround maintenance; those that were saddled with those turnaround maintenance contracts, how much have they taken from the system, and how much has been delivered? Those who have been milking us dry without doing anything, we want to bring them to justice.

The National Assembly is currently in the eye of the storm over the issue of purchase of SUV vehicles for members. As the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, what do you know about this?

Talking about the issue of purchase of landcruiser vehicles for members, let me remind you that the National Assembly is not operating in isolation. We just approved appointments of ministers. If you see our ministers, some of them have five vehicles on their convoy. You are not asking them questions. All you do is to focus on the National Assembly year in year out, to say that Senators are using this or using that.

I hope that you know that we have a Department of Procurement at the National Assembly. They did a comparative analysis of cost, of durability, and they came up with suggestions. And we took their suggestions. That they approved a land cruiser for a Senator, and you have somebody who is a Minister, who perhaps, has about six vehicles: three land cruisers, Prado and other vehicles on the convoy, and you are not asking them questions, please, spare us a bit.

And these vehicles you are talking about, go to Nigerian roads. If I go home now, to visit my Senatorial District, when I come back, I spend a lot of money to maintain my vehicle because our roads are bad.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have always talked about supporting local content in all business endeavours in the country. Don’t you think that importation of vehicles from outside the country when p e o p l e like Innoson and others can supply similar vehicles, is against the objective of Local Content Act?

I have explained to you; I said that the decision that we took on using landcruiser, the Procurement Department, which has analysis and other sections, did a comparative cost and durability, before they came up with this. It is not the decision of the Senators alone. We did an analysis before we arrived at the decision to buy landcruiser. We want something that we can maintain for four years.

And you know that the issue of buying vehicles for the National Assembly, is a reoccurring decimal. Vehicles are always provided for every Assembly. Go and check out the State Houses of Assembly, most of them, before they were even inaugurated, their governors would have bought their vehicles waiting for them. Even local government Chairmen; I know the vehicle my local government Chairman is using.

What is the cost of each of the SUV vehicles to be bought for Senators and the Representatives?

Listen to me; you know I am the Chairman Senate Services, when I came into the Senate, when they gave me their liability, we have a liability of over N16 billion. This is made up of debts of previous Assemblies including the Seventh Assembly, Eight and Ninth Assemblies. If you are a businessman and you supplied vehicle to somebody in 2014, 2015 or 2016, and up till now, they are still owing you, I am not trying to defend anybody, if you see them selling landcruiser in the market, and let’s say that the price is A cost, you don’t expect somebody that will supply it to you to supply at the price they are selling it in the market.

Do you understand what I am saying? You have to leave a margin. And in civil service, for supply, they allow for 25% margin plus VAT, and VAT now is 7.5%. Actually, apart from the 25%, they will still remove 5 % tax from it. So, if you are just saying that they are selling Prado at so so price in the market, why they are buying it at so so price, if you are asking somebody to supply, nobody will supply you anything.

And he may end up not getting his payment for up to three years. And you want him to supply it at the price they are selling it in the market. Nobody will do that. In view of the huge sums of money already committed to the refineries for turn around maintenance without any positive outcome, don’t you think that privatisation of the refineries is now the only and best option left for the gov- ernment to undertake? You know, part of the prayer of that motion has to do with what do we do with our refineries?

If it means selling them off to private individuals, so be it. We can’t continue to waste money on those refineries. Government has to make a decision on that issue. We have wasted enough money on the refineries over the years. We cannot and should not continue on that unfruitful venture. Going ahead with such huge spending without getting the desired result is not wisdom; so we have to do something different. You cannot continue to do the same thing as you used to do and expect a different result.