Why Senate Halted Hike in Electricity Tariff –Sen Akintunde

Senator Yunus Akintunde represents Oyo Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the planned hike in electricity tariff by the NERC and the decisions taken by the Senate to halt the proposal. He also throws light on the socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians as a result of poor electricity supply, among others

You sponsored a motion on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, on the proposed hike in the electricity tariff by the DisCos. Nigerians would want you to throw more light on it; what are the details of the motion?

Thank you very much. It’s my pleasure to speak with you on my recent motion. First of all, my name is Senator Yunus Abiodun Akintunde (PhD). I am the first Nigerian to have PhD on Energy, from the University of Ibadan. I sponsored a bill on Tuesday, on the need to halt the proposed increase in electricity tariff by the 11 electricity distribution companies, referred to as DisCos, who have filed an application for rate review with the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission. The motion was co-sponsored by Senators Ekpenyong Asuquo (PDP, Cross River South) and Aminu Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central).

That is to show you that it is a national concern. I presented my motion which I don’t want to go through over again. I am also happy to tell you that none of the prayers of the motion was rejected. All the prayers were adopted, and I can still through all the prayers for you. I said that the Senate should call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene and halt the proposed increase in the electricity tariff by the DisCos. It is well known to us that the Federal Gov- ernment recently removed subsidy on PMS, and not on all fuel.

I have to clarify this because there are many types of fuel including fire wood. Electricity is also a form of fuel. So, subsidy has been removed from PMS, that is petrol. You will agree with me that Nigerians are going through temporary hardship period. If we should allow the NERC to increase electricity tariff now, it will be as if you are trying to stir a troubled water; a water that is troubled already and you are stirring it.

The removal of subsidy on PMS has actually subjected Nigerians to hardship and it is my belief that if we allow NERC to increase electricity tariff again, Nigerians will be living without option. That was why one of my distinguished colleagues came up with additional prayer that we should allow the poor to breath. That was the additional prayer. I also submitted that we should urge the NERC to decentralise their proposed engagement with stakeholders.

If NERC is telling Nigerians that if anybody has anything to say about the proposed increment, that he should come to Abuja, someone from my village in Oyo, Uyo, if you ask everybody to come to Abuja because they want to have a say on the proposed electricity tariff increase, it is as good as telling them not to come, especially at this time.

Nigerians have raised concerns about the centralised meeting of stakeholders being proposed by NERC on the planned electricity tariff increase. What is your take on this?

Yes, we the representatives of the people are also seriously worried because the eleven DisCos are not all in Abuja. You have about three in the South-West; that is Eko Electricity Distribution Company, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

If they want to do stakeholders meeting, should it be in Abuja? If you are talking about Yola Distribution Company, will they come to Abuja for stakeholders meeting? So, the Senate has approved that they should decentralise stakeholders meeting, for so many reasons, not only for the cost of coming to Abuja.

A poor woman that has never been to school is a Nigerian, and she has the right to contribute in the stakeholders meeting. The fact that she cannot speak English, are you saying that she should not speak in her own language as well?

The DisCos have been complaining of facing some operational challenges. Did the Senate also consider these problems, and what resolutions did they make on such?

Yes, the Senate also approved that they should urge NERC to thoroughly look into the delay in application filed by DisCos, taking into consideration citizen’s affordability. When the President gave us opening speech, he mentioned that he would make energy, and in this case, electricity, affordable and accessible. So, since electricity is a form of energy as well, we should think of the affordability of our people.

Then the Senate further urged the NERC to explore alternative measures, to address the financial challenges faced by DisCos, such as improving operational efficiency, reducing their technical and financial losses and enhancing their revenue collection mechanism. You will agree with me that the operational efficiency of some of these DisCos is very low. Efficiency is when you put input and output into consideration, then you know whether it is efficient or not.

When efficiency is very low, what people put into those Dis- Cos is not commensurate with the output. So, they should review the operational efficiency and then the technical and commercial losses, to know the right practices. Imagine when a DisCo can charge a commercial enterprise three million Naira per month, while some of their workers can go and negotiate with some people and say, instead of paying three million to the company, just give us N5,000 or give us N1,000,000. Those are commercial and operational losses.

Estimated billing system adopted by the DisCos is a matter of serious concern to Nigerians. Is the Senate also thinking of making intervention in this area?

Of course, Senate also asked DisCos to dis- continue the estimated billing system. I am sure all of us must have experienced this before. They will just bring you estimate bill and ask you to pay. They were also mandated to make prepared meter available to all.

The Senate also mandated relevant Committees, especially the Committee on Power, when constituted, to engage with the federal Ministry of Power, NERC and other stakeholders, towards finding lasting solutions to the problems facing Nigeria.

Systems analysts say that electricity affects every facet of the national life. To what extent is this true and in what ways do you think that poor power supply is affecting Nigeria as a nation?

We know the importance of electricity; truly, it affects all aspects of our lives. Take the medical issue for example; on most occasions, you see people saying that they are going about in the villages doing immunisation. If you see the implication of them putting most of these vaccines in the cooler made for soft drinks; they put ice blocks there and put vaccines there. One, those who manufactured the vaccines have not told us that the temperature in the cooler is the same temperature required for the vaccines.

Number two, if you put ice block in the cooler, there is a period of time that it will change from the original temperature to another temperature. This means that nobody can beat his chest that the vaccine in that cooler is at the prescribed temperature; which means that we may be killing our people instead of helping them. You will notice that most of the primary health centres we have in the villages, you can’t go there in the night.

Why? There is no light. And what are the basic things you need electricity for? One is lighting. The other one is ventilation and another one is entertainment or whatever. If you cannot have a primary health centre that can be regularly supplied with electricity, that can at least power the refrigerator, to refrigerate the vaccines, it means we are still living in the past.

Not only that; look at our markets, I am putting it to all Nigerians, if you get to any market that has solar powered street lights, you see that they stay longer in the market than where they have lantern and locally made candles to trade. This means that people can have longer commercial period in the market, if there is supply of electricity. Look at our students; if I ask you to read with candle now, under 30 minutes you will be dosing off. It is natural in the night.

But a child reading with electricity has the opportunity of reading more and acquiring more knowledge, than a child who is reading with candle or any other poor source of lighting. Why are we sitting down here crying? It is because most of our industries and factories have packed out of this country because the cost of production is very high. And when the cost of production is very high, the simple economic law says that the selling price will be higher, and your purchasing power is not increasing. So, you have limited purchasing power.

But if you regular electricity supply, it means will come down because you will agree with me that going on electricity is far cheaper than going on generating set. Look at the security aspect. If people want to commit crime, they do it when it is dark. It is in darkness that people commit most havoc. If everywhere is lightened up, the rate of crime will definitely reduce drastically. People have been talking about Abuja CCTV.

What is CCTV if you cannot power it? So, the importance of electricity is wide. It has to do with all aspects of our lives. And that is why the government must know, and we are the representatives of the people. We are the Senators; our people elected us and that is why we are calling on the government, particularly the NERC, not to go ahead with their planned increase in electricity tariff.

The Senate has called on the DisCos not to increase electricity tariff but the removal of fuel subsidy is affecting every business activity in Nigeria. Why should their own be different?

Thank you very much. Just go to Google and check, you will discover that their capital raw material is gas. That is LNG and CLD. That’s their major capital raw material is gas. And as at this morning, I have not heard that the price of gas has increased. So, if the price of the raw material has not increased, why are there increasing the price of the output? One thing I want you to know and check very well, most of these DisCos are under receivables.

Most of them have been declared bankrupt. I am talking from the point of authority. I don’t want to mention names but you can go to Google and check. So, if for whatever losses some people make, they want to bring it on the Nigerian masses. That is why we are saying no. We can go and check the Nigeria capital budget and look at the solar intervention. Annually, you see a legislator putting provision of transformers for various communities.

I am saying it is fraud. It is fraud in this essence: if we are using people’s money to buy transformers for privately owned companies, it is fraud. All of us are living in one community or another; it’s not everybody that lives in the city. Like me, I live in the village. When you supply the transformer, they will ask you to pay to energise that transformer. So, you are supplying the raw material; they will also ask you to pay for installation, and at the end of the day, a company will come and charge you.

Let me ask you, if that company liquidates today, who owns the transformer? It is the company. So, what we are saying is, if there is mismanagement anywhere, it shouldn’t be the consumer paying for it. Let me give this analogy for better understanding. If you board a taxi hear now in Abuja going to Kaduna, and the driver charges you N10,000, and you get to Zuba and the tyre spoils, and the driver tells the passengers, this tyre has spoiled.

Get down and go and buy tyre so that we can continue with the journey. Will you buy the tyre for the driver? That’s exactly what DisCos are telling us. You are paying for the service, and you are the one providing the required material.

Distinguished, your analogy is a great eye opener on this salient fraud against Nigerians by DisCos. What is the way to end this evil?

Yes, that is why the Senate also approved another prayer to the motion, that for any community that provides transformer, there should be arrangement with DisCos on how to liquidate the cost of that transformer. It could be that they won’t pay electricity bill for a period or you pay 50 per cent for certain period to liquidate the cost of the transformer.

We heard of recent that the electricity generating companies told us that we have generated enough electricity, which means, it’s the distribution and transmission that have the problem, and that problem should not be transferred to Nigerian masses. In problem analysis, there is what they call PESTEL when you want to proffer solution.

PESTEL stands for political, economic, social, technology environmental and legal. The political aspect of it is that it is not even wise now for anybody to add to the problems Nigerians are facing right now.