Why Security Concern Remains Important To S’East Governors – Otti

Irrespective of the political affiliations, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has said that the governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone are cooperating to accomplish regional integration.

Governor Otti made this known on Friday during a meeting with a delegation from the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, which was led by Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, and included representatives of Igbo archbishops and bishops.

According to him, the governors have continued to place a high priority on matters of general concern, such as security, since significant progress cannot take place in an environment of instability.

As the governors continue to meet to discuss challenges impacting the region, Governor Otti stated that for the South East Governors, governance is the most important priority.

He gave the Igbo leaders the assurance that, notwithstanding their affiliation with various political parties, South East Governors have been getting together to discuss the concerns of the region.

“Anyhow you look at it, we must deal with security as a region if not as a country. What feeds insecurity, to a large extent, is unemployment and poverty. It also feeds banditry and we need to do everything possible to ensure that our people have something to do,” Otti said.