Why Saraiki Didn’t Want Me As Minister Of Justice – Adoke

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke has said that former Kwara State Governor and 8th Senate President, Bukola Saraki did not recognise him as the Minister of Justice.

Adoke who served as the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice under former President Goodluck Jonathan made this known while speaking in an interview with media personality, Adesuwa Giwa Osagie.

According to him, Saraki did not want him as the minister of justice because he was not comfortable with him and felt that he might not serve his political interest.

He added that as of that time, Saraki was very popular among the governors as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum but he was against his appointment.

The former minister added that he is a very good friend of the former Senate President, stating that Saraki is one of the emerging leaders of this country.

Adoke said: “He did not want me as minister of justice because he was not comfortable with me, he did not know me, and he felt that I might not serve his political interest. There is nothing wrong with that.

“It will surprise you that I and Bukola are very good friends. I respect him. He is one of the emerging leaders of this country. He had served as a senate president and governor. He stands out well irrespective of the political persecution.

“He remains one of the few political leaders in this country who has demonstrated capacity and competence in terms of leadership. I pray in years to come, we are going to need statesmen like him.”

Speaking further, the former minister stated that the corruption allegations against Saraki are political persecution.