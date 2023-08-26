Why Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Assembly’re Flexing Muscles

Obasa has nothing against governor but ensuring due process –Source

Findings by Saturday Telegraph have indicated that Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, are currently embroiled in a battle of wits over clearing of commissioner-nominees in the state.

Many sources both within the government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state all agree that the two seem not to be on the same page with respect to how the state should be managed and are said to be going for broke.

Despite seeming schism between the two, those close to them are however downplaying any serious rift between the two, saying what is actually happening is democracy at play. A source close to the state government who pleaded not to be named told our correspondent on the telephone yesterday that “The speaker is having one or two issues with the governor and I can tell you that the source of their quarrel is the decision of the speaker to have greater say in government. “You all know that Honourable Mudashiru Obasa is well entrenched in government.

He is also a senior member of the party considering the length of time he has served the state compared to the governor who is not so rooted both in government and the party.” Those in the know stated that though the misgivings between the two had lingered on for some time, it came to a head when the governor proclaimed the current 10th Assembly when Obasa emerged the Speaker of the Assembly for the third term.

A source stated that the event leading to the proclamation was dogged with tension as Obasa squared off with a member representing Epe State Constituency 1, Honourable Tobun, for the Speakership seat. “Obasa saw the fierceness with which Tobun went about his campaign as a proxy war between the governor and himself,” a party source said, adding that to douse tension, elders of the APC in the state under the umbrella of the Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC) had to step in to broker truce between them.

The source stated that the outcome of the media- tion was that Obasa should retain his position while Tobun should be elected as his deputy but that agreement was breached by the speaker who sponsored Mojisola Miranda from Apapa State Constituency 1, who eventually won. “What is even more painful was that the governor himself was at the proclamation to see that the agreement that was reached was carried out but that in the end, Obasa reneged,” the source said.

The source added that it was the same disposition of the Speaker that prompted the rejection of some of the governor’s nominees for commissioner positions by members of the state House of Assembly during the week. Efforts to get a former spokesman to the Speaker, who is currently his consultant, Mr. Eromosele Eromosele, proved abortive as he stated that he had no official permission to comment on the issue. But another close aide of the speaker told one of our correspondents that the speaker had nothing personal against the governor.

The source, who pleaded not to be mentioned, said: “The Speaker has nothing personal against the governor. “The decision to reject some nominees of the governor was a collective one. You all saw it on live television. “It was a collective decision of the members of the Assembly and not a personal decision of the speaker. “Don’t forget that there are 40 members of the Assembly. I mean the speaker and 39 other members elected from across the state.

“It would have been almost impossible that he would singlehandedly hoodwink his colleagues into doing his bidding.” The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said that the rejection of some of the commissioner nominees by the state House of Assembly is the beauty of democracy and that the legislators have done their constitutionally empowered duty. Akosile dismissed any suggestion of rift between the two leaders, insisting that there would soon be a meeting between the two arms of government