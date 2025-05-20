Why Sanwo-Olu Defeated Me, Others In 2023 – Jandor

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2023 election, Mr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, on Tuesday explained why the incumbent Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was able to defeat him and other contestants in the election.

Jandor made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja, where he described the meeting as “fantastic” and praised the governor’s demeanor.

“Mr. Governor is very warm. I have said it before that he is actually a gentleman. There was nothing I didn’t do to provoke him — I poked and tested him. But he stayed calm. This is one of the reasons he retained his seat as governor of Lagos State. I appreciate him and thank him for this reception, as well as all members of his cabinet,” Jandor said.

He also revealed that the purpose of the visit was to officially inform the governor of his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the opposition PDP, and to discuss how stakeholders could unite their numerical strength to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027.

“I am sure it is no longer news that Jandor has returned to his original political family. I announced this about a month ago. We also held a declaration at the local government level recently, which is the proper step after returning to the party. Today’s visit is to meet the number one citizen of the state with some members of my team and update him on how far we have come in the process of returning to the APC,” he stated.

When asked what Lagosians should expect from this development, Jandor replied, “I have said it repeatedly — you will see us joining our numerical strength with that of the existing party structure, which will strengthen the party’s chances of winning.

“We all knew what happened in the last election — it was because the house was divided. But now, we are united and back together. Our goal is to use our combined strength to rally the younger generation and ensure that Mr. President returns to office in 2027 so we can pass the baton to the younger generation.

“I have emphasized that if we make the mistake of allowing another ‘bus generation’ to take over, we could be waiting another eight or even 16 years. So, we are determined to campaign vigorously for him and highlight his efforts in stabilizing Nigeria for the first time.”

Share