Why Saddam Hussein’s Daughter Was Jailed In Iraq

Following the seven years jail term slammed on the daughter of the exiled former President Saddam Hussein, on charges of “promoting” her father’s proscribed Baath party by a Court in Baghdad, Iraq, the reason behind her prison sentence has been revealed.

Hussein’s daughter was sentenced in absentia, as the party was dissolved and prohibited following Hussein’s ousting in the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

As reported by AFP, the verdict declared Raghad Saddam Hussein guilty of “promoting the activities of the outlawed Baath party” based on her televised interviews in 2021.

Presently in Iraq, individuals displaying images or slogans endorsing the overthrown regime are susceptible to prosecution.

The verdict does not specify the precise interviews that led to her conviction.

However, in 2021, Hussein discussed the state of affairs in Iraq during her father’s authoritarian governance from 1979 to 2003, in an interview on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya channel.

“Many people told me that our period was indeed a time of glory, of pride,” she told the Saudi channel. “Of course, the country was stable and rich.”

Hussein currently resides in Jordan, alongside her sister Rana. Their brothers, Uday and Qusay, were both killed by U.S. forces in Mosul back in 2003.