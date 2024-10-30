Why Rural Inclusion Is Crucial To Our Growth, Stability, By TGI

Share

At the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group hosted a dinner session emphasising the importance of rural inclusion as a key driver for Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and national security.

With the theme; “Rural Economy: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” the session brought together leaders from the private sector, government, healthcare academia and security agencies to discuss how rural communities can contribute to the country’s economic transformation.

The discussions focused on three critical pillars – social services, security, and economy/job creationall central to developing and maintaining economic activities in rural regions.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of TGI Group, Farouk Gumel, highlighted the role rural inclusion plays in Nigeria’s economic development.

He said: “Rural inclusion is essential for Nigeria’s development. Most of our resources, whether it’s oil and gas, agriculture or solid minerals, are concentrated in rural areas. That is our GDP, that is our economic activity,” said Gumel.

