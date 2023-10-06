Why Rotimi Amaechi Cannot Be Removed From APC

The camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike have called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national level to sideline Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation as the crisis deepened in the state.

Tony Okocha who heads the camp made the call on Thursday when he accompanied several party members on a visit to the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the courtesy call, Okocha accused Amaechi of making an agreement with Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, before the vote, and instructed APC members to campaign and support the former vice president during a meeting.

He also pleaded with the Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) to go via Wike, a former governor of Rivers State who is a member of the PDP, for any appointment or benefit the party desires to give to the Rivers APC.

Reacting to his allegation, Amaechi, who spoke through his media aide, Chukwuemeka Eze, described Okocha’s claim as a lie from the pit of hell.

He told Daily Trust that Wike, Okocha, or any other individual can not chase Amaechi out of the ruling APC.

Eze said: “That statement is not only a lie from the pit of hell but one of those ploys to continue to witch hunt and present Amaechi in bad light before the APC leadership in order for him and his associates to continue to eat the crumbs from the table of Tinubu.

During the 2023 general elections, Tony Okocha ceased to be a member of APC as he, Magnus Abe, and others had refused to revalidate their APC membership cards. So if that is the case, Amaechi couldn’t have directed a non-member of APC to vote against the party.

“I will counsel Nigerians, particularly you Journalists, to disregard any statement about Rivers State APC from Tony Okocha and his likes. Amaechi is not only a respected member of APC but a great leader of the party in the South-South region until such a time it becomes imperative for him to change party.

And let me reiterate that Wike, Okocha, or any member of their misguided cohorts can not and will not be in a position to remove Amaechi from APC both as the leader of the party in the region and key member of APC no matter all their evil plots.”