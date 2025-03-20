Why Rivers People Shouldn’t Protest – Mark Angel

Share

Famous Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel has urged residents of Rivers State to desist from kicking against the State of Emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, as well as all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State.

Following their suspension, Tinubu nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Sole Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for six months.

Reacting to the unending drama in Rivers, the comedian who took to his Instagram page in a shared video said there were plans by some groups to stage a statewide protest over the suspension of Governor Fubara, urging residents of the state to shun such protests.

According to him, the “Fight” is between the governor and the Federal Government, and not the Rivers people.

The comedian said; “My fellow Rivers State people and all residents of the state, especially youths, this matter that’s going in the state, is not your business. It’s government vs government.

“The government said they have an agreement with the other government and one party betrayed the other. It’s a personal beef. But because they have the power to change anything, let them change whatever they want to change. What I want you to know is that this fight is not your fight.

“We predicted this in our skits but they thought it was a joke and now it’s happening. So, leave them to fight their fight. Even if they want the military to rule us for 10 years, it’s okay as long as we can go about our businesses peacefully.

“Don’t go and fight another person’s fight. How did the Governor that they are sending group messages for us to protest on his behalf come into office? We all know how he came. So, let them settle their differences. Don’t involve yourselves in this.

“Don’t allow anybody to convince to go for any protest. Nothing like ‘We no go gree.’ Na lie, we agree. Na dem know wettin dem do to get into power, na dem still know wettin dem go to maintain the power. So, we agree [with the State of Emergency]. The military should be secure everywhere.

