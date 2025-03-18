Why Rivers Economy’ll Suffer If Fubara Is Sacked , By Commissioner

Share

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information Joe Johnson says the people and economy will suffer if the House of Assembly removes Governor Siminialayi Fubara from office.

Johnson, who spoke in Port Harcourt after the Assembly filed a notice of impeachment against Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Ordu, said the governor had demonstrated his readiness to implement the Supreme Court judgement.

He said: “It is glaringly clear that with the current actions of the House, the dire consequences and harsh realities that the civil servants, retirees and people of the state will face unimaginable economic hardships.

“The government will be unable to pay salaries, pensions and other emoluments as well as perform other obligations at the end of the month, as both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation have been ordered to seize revenue allocations to the state until its judgment is fully implemented.

“The collateral damage of the actions of legislative arm of government in Rivers will be so severe as non-release of warehoused revenues due the state from the Federation Account will ultimately ground the operation of all sectors of the government.”

