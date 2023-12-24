Why Rivers Crisis Festers –Sources

Now that the crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor and Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been resolved politically, it is not completely over as some elders in the state have headed to the court. Their grouse is that the terms of the agreement were skewed in the favour of Wike and to the disadvantage of Fubara.

It would be recalled that former federal Minister of Information and leader of the South south forum, Edwin Clark, was the first to raise the alarm after President Bola Tinubu had called the warring parties to Aso Villa, with the aim of resolving the crisis, which had seen 27 members of the State House of Assembly defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and seven members of the State Executive Council resigning from the cabinet. Before then, the Assembly Complex had been razed by fire when it became public knowledge that Wike loyalists were set to impeach the Governor.

However, those who should know have said that those backing the governor were doing so for personal interests. One of them, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, on condition of anonymity, said they are afraid of the growing influence of Wike. The Source said: “There are some people from the South- South, who believe that this is the time to cut the growing wings of the former governor, who is also the minister of the FCT.

“Some of them are actually reaching out to the governor that he should not allow the former governor; he should act as the governor that he is and that has said it publicly, that he should not agree to the peace move. “It is not just about supporting the governor; it is also signaling their readiness to also ensure that this man does not become the Lord of the Manor in the Sout-South. Even in Rivers, there are some persons, who believe that if he is allowed to rule for 8 years as the minister, and he is allowed to get away with this, as the governor and after he runs out, then no one will be able to challenge him.

“But from the perspective of the president, he believes that he does not need any distraction. That is why he stepped in. “He believes that is the end of the matter. But that will not end the matter because the friction has a political undertone for relevance and power is ongoing. Those who signed said they did not agree. They are the people who want to ensure that they cut the growing influence of Wike to size.” Another source said that the governor did not count the cost before engaging his godfather The source said: “He did not count the cost before going into the battle.

Wike has vowed to teach his godson some political lessons. “This is even as some people are pushing for the governor to take charge as the man of the moment. However, some leaders and elders in the state are also reaching out to Wike, asking him to soft pedal and some people are also trying to reach the president asking the president to prevail on Wike to allow the young man to breathe. “It is a very dangerous battle and the fear is that if it is not resolved now, it may have some spiral effect. “It is a state where there have been some upheavals and brigandage. It may lead to a political war. It will worsen the already dangerous insecurity, especially in the area of kidnapping.