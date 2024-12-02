Why Reuben Abati Sees Igbos As A Fifth Wife

Share

At some points in my journalism career, I had six writers I loved reading because of their literary prowess and how they arranged and twisted syntax to the delight of their readers. They are Chidi Amuta, Ray Ekpu, Chuks Iloegbunam, Sam Omatseye, Reuben Abati, and the late Pini Jason.

These fine writers wrote for different newspapers and news magazines long before the advent of social media and its crazy, irascible, and shallow citizen journalism.

I didn’t attribute much to the academic background of these writers; they were professionals. So what I read of them every week made me believe they were the best in the industry when it comes to conveying messages with seductively crafted words.

I was to read later that one of them, who was then the Chairman of the Guardian Editorial Board, Dr. Reuben Abati, had his Ph.D. at the age of 27 years and entered the fray of journalism without passing through the newsroom but straight from the classroom where he taught literature.

Among the six, two of them were incidentally non-Igbos, and I have had to bear the pain of reading these two as they persistently used their God-given talent and skills to disparage Ndigbo at the slightest opportunity.

Whenever there’s something positive about Igbo that elicited accolades in the public space brought before them, their heads tend to turn flexibly in search of something negative to counteract, whittle, malign, and enfeeble such corroborative.

When you discern such a trait in someone, you may be tempted to conclude that the bias is innate and not artificial or for academic balancing.

Sam Omatseye and Reuben Abati, whom I have long admired, have empirically shown me and a lot of other Igbos in my shoes that they do not expect and indeed suffer great discomfiture at and by anything good from, for or about Ndigbo. More often than not, they clothe their analyses or reactions with unbridled sophistry.

During the 2023 electioneering period, when Peter Obi took the political space and brought to the fore what Nigerians desired but perhaps didn’t expect should come from an Igbo man, Omatseye’s mercurial adrenaline spiked, and he categorised every Igbo in his jaundiced writeup.

But all that is in the past except as a reference point for similar recent cases. A case in point is Dr Reuben Abati’s segueing from true journalism to trying hard to create acerbic content against Ndigbo.

Perhaps the best and most truthful remarks made by any top government official in the country about Ndigbo lately were the remarks attributed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio during the night of tribute in honour of the late ebullient Anambra State Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah last week.

Senator Akpabio had, in response to Rochas Okorocha’s plea to the Federal Government through him for the release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, hinted that he worried about the subtle inherent threat of Okorocha recalling their daughter, his wife if he failed to cooperate with his Igbo in-laws.

According to Akpabio, no matter how facetious Okorocha’s threat might be, he takes everything about his wife seriously, and from there, he launched a huge praise on Ndigbo.

The story angle of both Okorocha and Akpabio trended more than all things said at the well-attended night of tributes. Most Igbophobics didn’t like the patronising way the story was trending and the positive impact it was having in society for a refreshing Igbo perspective.

When the ‘Arise Television’ crew picked it up for their discussion as they always do, on all trending stories, the Chief Anchor of the programme, Reuben Abati, found a huge opportunity which he seized to strike down the narrative by going to his history book to dig out anything negative about Ndigbo and what according to him Chief T.O.S Benson had said many years back about Ndigbo not selling lands to non-Igbos.

His recollection was seemingly front and centre of his thoughts as such handy, and he threw it up to shut down the trending positive narrative on Ndigbo.

Because it was done with unsophisticated bad taste, Abati explored TOS Benson’s statement from an angle that was strong enough for him to deliver the desired punch.

Maligning Ndigbo has become a lucrative content creating time to attract traffic, especially for bloggers and jobbers and no longer attracts attention but Abati’s public bullying of her co-anchor Ojy Okpe for providing him an opportunity and a soft landing to adjust his vexed remarks, provoked all the tirades he has been getting including this discourse on him.

His reaction to Ojy Okpe, her colleague, was condescending and seemed as malice aforethought. Abati publicly exhibited a patronising attitude and superiority complex, which was far too immodest of him as the leader of that team.

