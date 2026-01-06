Why Resident Doctors’ Demands Persist Despite N90bn Pay Upgrade – FG

The Federal Government has explained why demands by resident doctors have persisted despite the approval of a ₦90 billion annual increase in health workers’ allowances, attributing the impasse to structural regulations and policy constraints rather than a lack of commitment.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview on AIT’s Kaakaki programme, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the Tinubu administration has prioritised industrial harmony in the health sector while balancing health workers’ demands with those of other critical sectors within the limits of available national resources.

Dr. Salako said the ₦90 billion pay upgrade, approved in November 2025, followed collective negotiations involving doctors, nurses, and other health professionals. The package covers call duty, shift duty, non-clinical duty, and rural posting allowances.

He noted that while the number of demands by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has reduced significantly—from 19 to nine—some outstanding issues, particularly the demand for specialist allowances, remain constrained by existing civil service rules, which reserve such allowances for consultants.

“Extending the allowance to resident doctors, who are specialists-in-training, could trigger similar claims from other cadres undergoing professional training,” Dr. Salako said. “The government is keen to avoid this while continuing dialogue to stabilise the health sector and prevent recurring disruptions to healthcare delivery.”

In a statement signed by the Director of Information & Public Relations of the Ministry, Alaba Balogun, the minister reaffirmed that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare places high priority on maintaining industrial peace and ensuring uninterrupted healthcare delivery.

Dr. Salako explained that past negotiations were often fragmented, with different health professional groups engaging the government separately. This led to conflicting agreements on pay parity and relativity, triggering repeated industrial actions. To address this, the Ministry adopted a collective bargaining approach, allowing doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, and other health workers to negotiate together.

Regarding NARD’s remaining demands, the Minister clarified that existing civil service rules and approved schemes of service limit what can be granted. Specifically, resident doctors are not eligible for specialist allowances under current regulations, which are reserved for consultants. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission also advised against extending the allowance, warning it could create similar claims from other health workers in training.

Dr. Salako dismissed claims of inaction on certification issues, noting that the National Postgraduate Medical College does not issue certificates after passing Part I examinations—a policy the Ministry cannot override.

On the controversy involving five resident doctors disengaged in Lokoja, he explained that the cases arose from civil service disciplinary procedures. A Ministerial review committee recommended reinstatement for two doctors, reprimand for two others, and a fresh disciplinary hearing for one, in line with due process.

While acknowledging public concern over frequent strikes, Dr. Salako noted that industrial actions by doctors are a global phenomenon, citing similar disputes in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Labour and other stakeholders, remains committed to dialogue aimed at stabilising the health sector, ensuring industrial harmony, and preventing future disruptions to healthcare services.