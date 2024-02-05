Why research results are wasting in Nigeria –Ogundipe

Academics have identified a wider marketing gap between research and companies as the bane of development in Nigeria. According to them, the majority of the research carried out by institutions is not marketed to the industries that have the capacity to develop it. Lamenting on the challenge, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the government was not doing enough in marketing the research carried out by those institutions. He stated that there was a need for the government to create a body that will take our researches to the market, saying “ours is to do the research, it is the responsibility of the government to market the research. Go to FIIRO in Oshodi, there are plethora of research they have done which is still inside the cooler.

“We should try to woo the investors who buy the research from the researchers. That is how is done in other developed countries.” The scholar said nation building could only be achieved through innovation, science, and technology “These days, it is commonly acknowledged that the convergence of innovation, science, and technology serves as an important force for the overall advancement of countries in the world. For a variety of reasons, nations invest in science, innovation, and technology because they understand the critical role these components play in fostering societal advancement, economic growth, and global competitiveness. “These investments demonstrate an understanding of how science and technology can change the world and enhance the quality of life for its people.

Therefore, countries that invest in science, innovation, and technology are often ahead of those that do not invest or rather invest poorly. When we talk about nationbuilding, we take into account several factors, all of which are now influenced by science, innovation, and technology. “There are a plethora of examples of nations that invested heavily in science, innovation, and technology, which yielded positive impacts for them. “Investments in technological innovation and research and development (R&D) have always been given top priority in South Korea. In terms of R&D spending as a percentage of GDP, the nation leads the world. This has fueled South Korea’s economic expansion and made it one of the world’s most developed economies.