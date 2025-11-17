Why Reps Want Increased Number Of Women Police – Abbas

…Women Critical To Effective Policing

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said the plan to raise the number of women in the Nigeria Police Force is not just a gender issue but a matter of justice, fairness and improved policing outcomes.

He stated this Monday in Abuja at a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the Nigeria Police Act, aimed at mandating at least 15 per cent female representation in police recruitment and reforming gender-related policies across the Force.

He said the Police Force has operated for too long with a disproportionately low number of women, especially in leadership positions, a situation that has limited opportunities for qualified women and weakened the institution.

“At its core, this bill speaks to justice, fairness, and the recognition that effective policing must draw strength from diversity,” he said.

“By increasing the participation of women in the Force, we are not merely advancing the cause of gender equality; we are enhancing professionalism, deepening accountability, and improving the overall quality of policing in Nigeria.”

Represented by Hon Nnamdi Ezechi, the speaker noted that global research shows police institutions with stronger female representation record fewer incidents of excessive force, handle gender-based violence cases more effectively, and earn higher levels of public trust.

Abbas also linked the amendment to Nigeria’s Constitution and international obligations, including CEDAW and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“This bill provides for the establishment of a dedicated unit within the police to maintain records and assess compliance with gender-responsive policies,” he said. “This will ensure that our good intentions are translated into measurable action and tangible results.”u

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Abubakar Yalleman, said that women play a crucial role in the effectiveness of policing and must no longer be sidelined within the Nigeria Police Force.

Yalleman said increasing female representation is not symbolic but necessary to strengthen policing outcomes, particularly in handling cases such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes where women and children are disproportionately affected.

“This bill seeks to increase the recruitment of women into the Police by at least 15 per cent and provide a gender-friendly environment for them to thrive,” he said, noting that the measure aligns with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

In its presentation, the Ministry of Police Affairs, represented by Okorie Kalu, described the initiative as “Commendable and overdue,” adding that it has already begun drafting regulations to eliminate discriminatory enlistment criteria, including restrictions linked to pregnancy and marital status.

Kalu said the Ministry is working on policies to ensure equitable training, duty assignment, dressing guidelines, maternity leave, fair postings, and the establishment of a Women and Children Protection Centre under the Inspector General of Police.

He noted that the amendment would serve as a legal backbone for sustainable reform, but emphasised that proper funding and officer training must accompany the policy shift.