Why Reps Place Dialogue Over Confrontation With Executive, By Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the 10th House under his leadership has adopted dialogue and consensus with the executive arm of the government on national issues, rather than open confrontation that yields no results for the citizenry.

“Under my leadership, the 10th House of Representatives has pursued a more balanced approach.

Rather than reverting to subservience or open defiance, we emphasise dialogue, consensus, and inclusive leadership,” the Speaker noted this at the 5th Lecture Series of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, on Monday.

As the guest lecturer, Speaker Abbas delivered a paper titled, ‘Legislating Under Pressure: The Realities of Lawmaking in Nigeria.’

He noted that the key reforms in the 10th House include strengthening legislative caucuses and encouraging debates on contentious issues before plenary sessions, promoting the Whip’s office as a mediator rather than an enforcer, and cultivating a collegial atmosphere through open and frank discussions and peer mentoring.

“These efforts instill the values of informed participation, shared responsibility, and collective accountability,” he said.

Abbas, instead of confronting the executive through “public hostility,” the 10th House has adopted a model based on “quiet negotiation and institutional safeguards.”

He added that informal consultations between legislative and executive leaders facilitate the early addressing of potential conflicts without undermining parliamentary procedure.

This approach has helped preserve legislative autonomy while ensuring smoother budget processes,” he stressed.

He emphasised that the House remains committed to “Amending or rejecting proposals that do not serve the public interest while also promoting policy coherence in an era of high public expectations and economic uncertainty.

“We are, therefore, a more confident and forward-looking legislature that values both collaboration and independence.”

