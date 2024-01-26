Why Regular Politicians Will Never Tell Tinubu Truth – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has revealed why he will never remain silent in telling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the truth over the true reflection of Nigeria’s problems.

Aare Adams said he has taken it upon himself as one of the opinion leaders in the country, adding that regular politicians who are close to the president will not tell him the truth.

He said President Tinubu being a Yoruba man, he wants him to be a hero, solve the problems of Nigeria once and for all.”

“We need to remind the President because he is in power, he doesn’t know what is happening in every state even if they are giving him intelligent reports.”

The Yoruba war leader who doubles as the convener of Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, made this known during the 10th World Congress of OPU held in Osogbo on Friday.

While commenting on how to solve the problem of insecurity bedevilling the country, Aare Adams stressed that President Tinubu should consider restructuring Nigeria for true federalism.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams made this known while addressing a gathering at the 10th World Congress of OPU held in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to him, “How do you solve the problems, they need to restructure Nigeria, already we have six zones, turn those zones into federating units, let Abuja be a governing centre for Nigeria, all the zones should be in region or province and the province should have a state and local government.

Advertisement

“We need four structures of governance and by then all the four structure will have their own policing structure by then Nigeria will move forward.”

“That is our suggestion because when we continue to keep quiet, the president may not know what is going on and those regular politicians will not tell him the truth,” he said.

He, however, reminded the president that when he was the governor of Lagos state he agitated for true federalism.