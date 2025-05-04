Why Rebuilding Alagbaka Quarters Matters

Share

John Lyly, in his 1579 novel Euphues: The Anatomy of Wit, famously wrote: “The rules of fair play do not apply in love and war.” To that, I would add—nor in politics. This is why Machiavellian political philosophy argues that the end justifies the means.

In Ondo State today, politics permeates everything—and everything is seen through the lens of politics. Even those expected to offer objective perspectives have been swept away by partisan loyalties or ethnic sentiments.

This intervention seeks to interrogate—dialectically and analytically—the current state of the Alagbaka Government Staff Quarters, constructed over three decades ago under the leadership of the late sage, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

On April 11, 2025, I personally visited the Quarters slated for demolition and redevelopment—part of a broader urban renewal initiative that aligns with global best practices and Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s agenda for sustainable infrastructure development.

Alagbaka, the seat of power, hosts the Governor’s Office, Government House, and major ministries, alongside banks, hotels, and corporate establishments. At the heart of this power hub lie the Government Staff Quarters, encompassing 69 bungalows: 53 residential and 16 office units, spread across 31.3 hectares.

When first built, the two- and three-bedroom flats with single toilets were likely seen as suitable for their time. But as Nathaniel Hawthorne aptly put it, “Time flies over us, but leaves its shadow behind.”

Today, those buildings stand as faint echoes of their former selves. Roofs are caving in. Rafters are infested with termites. In some areas, broken and exposed soakaways pose serious health risks—right in the city center.

The more tenants attempt self-renovations, the unsightlier the buildings become. From an aerial view, the rooftops resemble a chaotic military depot—perhaps even Abacha’s signature beret. Beyond the aesthetics, the property value has plummeted dramatically when compared to the current worth of the delineated plots.

Some bungalows are covered with a patchwork of multiple roofing materials—corrugated iron sheets, aluminum, and cement plates—testament to their deteriorating condition. They are, by all standards, outdated, structurally unsound, and largely uninhabitable.

Contrary to the misleading narratives being peddled by a few individuals and political profiteers, the government’s plan is a genuine effort to transform this area into a modern, functional housing estate that reflects the aspirations of a 21st-century Ondo State.

The administration deserves commendation for its proactive approach—choosing to rebuild before these structures collapse or become breeding grounds for epidemics.

It’s both disingenuous and sensationalist to dramatize tenancy concerns. Government workers living in these quarters, whose rents are deducted monthly, are indeed tenants—but tenants at ease.

Claims of land grabbing are equally unfounded. Under the Land Use Act, all land within a state is held in trust by the Governor. The state cannot “grab” what it legally owns.

Governor Aiyedatiwa is running an all-inclusive administration. The concerns of affected residents—including persons with disabilities—are being duly addressed. This redevelopment is part of a broader Urban Regeneration and Infrastructure Optimization Plan—not a covert land grab.

Interestingly, many of the units have been sublet at exorbitant rates by so-called valid occupants. These subtenants represent less than one percent of the state’s workforce. The government is working with labour unions to ensure genuine residents are adequately compensated and accommodated.

The government’s mandate on infrastructure is clear and unambiguous. To deliver sustainable, inclusive, and modern infrastructure that enhances the quality of life in Ondo State. Under the “Our Ease” development framework, the administration prioritizes safety, structural integrity, environmental sustainability, and aesthetics.

While temporary discomfort for some is understandable, the long-term benefits will be immense. As utilitarian philosopher Jeremy Bentham argued, the goal is the greatest happiness for the greatest number.

As I left the Alagbaka Staff Quarters, I took in the beautification around the Governor’s Office and the transformation of the CBN roundabout. I envisioned the elegant structures that will soon rise from the ruins—embodying the government’s commitment to democratizing access to affordable housing and uplifting even more civil servants.

I was reminded of the Yoruba adage: Ilé ọba t’o jo, ẹwà ló bù sí. “When a king’s palace burns down, it is rebuilt more beautifully.” Indeed, necessity is the mother of invention, and creativity often springs from challenge.

In the end, the residents lose nothing—except perhaps nostalgia and emotional attachment to aging, archaic and antiquated buildings. And that’s perfectly natural.

..Allen Sowore, Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Strategic Communication

