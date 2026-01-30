Why PWD Inclusion Must Move From Charity To Policy – Akande

When a four-man delegation from Patrick Speech and Language Centre (PSLC) walked into the New Telegraph office in Ikeja on Wednesday, January 14, it was more than a courtesy visit.

It was a moment of reflection, gratitude and reminder — a reminder that for 20 years, one organisation has quietly carried the hopes of families living with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions in Nigeria, often with little or no government support.

Led by the Executive Director and Founder of PSLC, Mrs. Dotun Akande, the team was received and hosted by the Deputy Editor, Sunday Telegraph, Dr. Biyi Adegoroye. With Akande were Dr. Delphine Misan-Arenyeka, Member, Board of Trustees of PSLC and Assistant Head of the School; volunteer Media Consultant, Kikelomo Oduyebo; and Assistant Head of PSLC, Gbenga Kehinde.

The atmosphere in the boardroom was warm but serious, underscored by a shared understanding that autism and other developmental disabilities remain poorly understood, under-prioritised and often ignored in public policy.

Twenty Years Against the Odds

Speaking, Akande traced the journey of PSLC from its humble beginnings to its present status as a pioneer institution for autism support in the country. “In September last year, Patrick Speech and Language Centre clocked 20 years,” she said. “We will still open our doors in 2026 for more work.”

Established at a time when autism was barely recognised in Nigeria, PSLC became the first centre dedicated to supporting children and adults living with autism. Over the years, it has offered direct, in-person services to more than 100 families and virtual support to over 1,000 families across the country and beyond.

“New Telegraph has publicised some of our programmes since we started,” Akande acknowledged. “So we came to say thank you for the work that you do with us, and also to invite you to be part of what we will be doing in 2026.” Those plans, she explained, are extensive and deliberately inclusive.

From March to December, PSLC has lined up year-long programmes including conferences, parents’ training, advocacy campaigns, a documentary showcasing two decades of impact, gala n i g h t s to honour supporters, and a powerful dance-drama production designed to spotlight the abilities — not the limitations — of persons with autism and other disabilities. “People always focus on their challenges,” she said. “But they make up for it in their strengths. We want the world to see those strengths.”

A Mother’s Journey

Beyond her role as an administrator and advocate, Akande’s story is deeply personal. She is a mother of an autistic child who is now an adult with a PhD in Mathematics — a lived experience that has shaped her vision and resilience.

Her journey, she shared, has been one of grit, persistence and faith in possibilities many once dismissed. At a time when autism was misunderstood and heavily stigmatised, she refused to accept a future defined by limitations. “Mrs Dotun’s son is a graduate today; yet he’s autistic,” Dr. MisanArenyeka later emphasised. “So what makes anybody think it’s impossible?” Akande did not gloss over the challenges.

She spoke of years of navigating inadequate services, high costs of therapy, social exclusion and the emotional toll on families. But she also spoke of progress — proof that with early intervention, consistent support and belief, children on the autism spectrum can thrive. That personal journey, she said, is what continues to drive PSLC’s mission.

Four Pillars For The Next 20 Years

Looking ahead, Akande outlined PSLC’s vision for the next two decades, anchored on four key pillars: policy engagement, talent and skills development, employability, and advocacy for inclusion. “For the next 20 years, our plan is to invite the government into the work that we do,” she said. “Not just in theory, but by ensuring that policies for special needs are addressed, enforced and used for the individuals they are meant for.”

She stressed the importance of building employable skills for adults living with autism, noting that PSLC has already begun piloting employment opportunities within the centre. “We are employing them, but we want many more people to employ them,” she said. At the heart of her call was a plea for collaboration — with the media, private sector and government — to ensure that inclusion moves beyond rhetoric to action.

‘Nothing About Us Without Us’

Dr. Delphine Misan-Arenyeka reinforced this message, focusing on the exclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) from policy formulation. “Too often, policies are made without the people they are meant to serve having a seat at the table,” she said. “In the disability space, there is a phrase: ‘Nothing about us without us’.”

She described this exclusion as a critical flaw, citing examples of policies that allow medical practitioners to make unilateral decisions for persons with intellectual disabilities without consulting families. “How do you do that?” she asked. “Doesn’t the patient have parents? Doesn’t the patient have a say?” She also highlighted the gap between laws and implementation, referencing the Lagos State Special People’s Law.

“Yes, the law exists,” she said. “But where is the implementation? Simple things like ramps in public places — you hardly see them.” According to her, developmental and intellectual disabilities often take the back seat because they are not always visible. “If you see someone with autism, unless you have a trained eye, you may not know,” she explained. “That’s why inclusion is delayed.”

Inclusion begins in the classroom

Drawing from her experience as an educator, Dr. Misan-Arenyeka spoke passionately about misdiagnosis and misunderstanding in schools. “Do teachers know the difference between dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia?” she asked. “Children are labelled as dull when in fact they just learn differently.”

She shared moving stories of children once written off as problematic, only to be later diagnosed with hearing or visual impairments. “All that child needed was a hearing aid,” she said. “Once that was done, the child was fine.” Her message was clear: Early identification, proper training and individualised education plans can transform lives. “You cannot use the same yardstick to measure a neurodiverse child and a neurotypical child,” she stressed.

Media As An Ally

Responding on behalf of the management of New Telegraph, Dr. Biyi Adegoroye, commended PSLC’s work, describing it as a noble cause deserving sustained media support. “We identify with this advocacy,” he said. “Our commitment has been to building a better society.”

He agreed that policy formulation in Nigeria often suffers from a topdown approach. “You can’t be in Abuja formulating policies for people in Badagry without involving them,” he said. “Specialists must be at the table.” Dr. Adegoroye assured PSLC of continued media partnership, describing the phrase “nothing about us without us” as deeply resonant. “Our doors are open,” he said. “Each time I see those children, honestly, I get teary.”

A Call That Can’t Be Ignored

As discussions drew to a close, one truth stood out: PSLC’s 20-year journey has been largely driven by parents and advocates, not government systems. “The role of government so far has been very poor,” Dr. Misan-Arenyeka stated bluntly. “Rarely do they ask what we are doing in this space.”

Rather than focusing on funding alone, PSLC’s call is for capacity building, teacher training, parental support and enforceable policies that recognise neurodiversity. “It is very expensive to raise a child with special needs,” she said. “One child may require eight professionals.”

Yet, despite the cost and complexity, PSLC insists that inclusion is not optional. “We are here in Nigeria,” she said firmly. “We’re not going anywhere. And we can do it here.” After 20 years of trailblasing, PSLC’s message is simple but urgent: inclusion must move from goodwill to governance — because a society is only as strong as its commitment to every one of its members.