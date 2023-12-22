Why Prison Break Will Not Stop – Ex-Defense Spokesperson

Former Director, Defense Information, Brig-Gen. John Agim (rtd) has said prison breaks in the country would not stop until the policy establishing Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) is reviewed.

Gen. Agim who spoke at a forum organised by students of the Department of Public Policy Administration (DPPA Forum 2023) of MIVA Open University, stated that the NCS don’t have trained personnel to handle the psychology of inmates under their care.

“We have Boko Haram people who have been arrested and sent to prison; if the military wants to discipline their personnel, they send them to prison. The Nigeria Correctional Service don’t have the training and intelligence. That is why prison break cannot stop until the policy establishing prison is reviewed.

“There is a big problem in policy administration; we lack public policy. There are gaps in policy implementation. We have enough laws but no policy that helps the policy to work,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of MIVA Open University Prof. Tayo Arulogun, said Nigeria is ripe for mass education like India and China, adding that this is where private open universities should be encouraged.

Prof. Arulogun stated that Nigeria needs skills not certificates, and advised the students to always pursue their dreams and be ready to volunteer their services.

“It is when you volunteer that you benefit. Dream and actualise goals that are achievable. If you don’t dream you will pursue other people’s dreams,” he added.

Representative of the students Nneka Nebo said the occasion was to enable the students to forge new connections, share insights, and inspire one another.

“This event is not just about the sumptuous food and elegant ambience; it’s about fostering meaningful connections and building bridges between the various facets that constitute our university family,” she stated.