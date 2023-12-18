Why Pregnant Women Seek Sexual Pleasure Outside Their Marriage – Olumofin

In a post shared on his Instagram story, the relationship coach further opined according to research that women are always prepared for sex during their ovulation and when they are pregnant.

He asserted that a lot of pregnant women are being ignored by their husbands due to the physical changes that come with pregnancy.

READ ALSO:

He added that these physical changes include gaining excess weight, change in nose size, and growth of hairs at inappropriate places like the chin and many other changes.

Speaking further, he stated that the changes in women and how husbands ignore their wives, has made most pregnant women seek sexual pleasure outside their marriages.

See his post below: