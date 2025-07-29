Why Power Shouldn’t Return To North in 2027, by Alancha

Dominic Alancha is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the coalition by the opposition political parties and why it may not yield a positive result

What potentially could be the permutations for the new coalition?

I think for now, it will be very difficult for anybody, even within the coalition, to pitch a tent around somebody and project an individual they are rallying around. Because like you rightly know, I think the mood of the nation will not support a situation where the presidency will return to the North.

In 2023, prior to the general election, when we saw within the APC, the card that was being played by the then National Chairman of our party, Abdullahi Adamu, we stood against it because we advocated for a southern candidate.

And that same card also played within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which led to the failure of the PDP, even to the crisis the party is experiencing. It is as a result of the post-primary election that produced Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of the party. So, I think the coalition promoters need to understand the mood of the nation and then come up with something that the nation can support. For now, I think there is no sane Nigerian that will support a situation where power will go back to the North.

It’s not doable because if you look at the candidate they are projecting in the North, at the top of the list is Atiku Abubakar. Nasir El-Rufai has not indicated interest in whether he wants to run for presidency. Rabiu Kwankwaso is also there, but we don’t know if he’s part of the coalition or not. But among those that are in the coalition, it’s just Atiku who is very prominent. But Atiku should be able to tell himself the truth. Nigerians rejected him in 2019 and 2023.

What is he looking for again? He should know that the verdict of Nigerians stands. Even in 2027, Nigerians will still express the same verdict over him. I am not part of the coalition, but as a progressive Nigerian, I believe in a virile opposition and I think the opposition political parties need to organise themselves. There is a role they should play, even in advancing governance in the country.

But the situation where we don’t see them playing that role, it’s going to be difficult to hold to account, even the ruling party. Most of us in 2014-2015, we identified with the APC because APC provided the right opposition, the virile opposition that PDP needed, and then we were able to win the election in 2015. So, I think the coalition or opposition political parties need to understand this. That’s number one; they need to come up with a candidate that will be able to appeal to Nigerians, in terms of regional appeal.

And then, to be able to also understand that if they push forward their interests before the interests of Nigerians, I think this is not going to work. It’s going to fail on arrival. And that is why you are seeing some of the in-fighting already existing within the coalition. When I saw Rotimi Amaechi among the organisers, and when he brought in Atiku, I knew that he had an agenda behind his mind.

How are you sure that the coalition is not really about genuine opposition politics but ambitions of its leaders?

Sincerely speaking, I’m not very optimistic that the coalition is going to work. In the first place, I need to establish this fact. I’m not a member of the coalition.

I’m a member of the APC but as a progressive, I believe in virile opposition. Existence of opposition political parties, like I said, helps in advancing governance.

Some of us were interested because if there is virile opposition, the government in power will sit up. The government in power will be held to account. But if they don’t exist, I don’t think it’s going to be healthy for our political culture.

So, I am not too optimistic that the coalition is going to work. I don’t see the coalition working because the interest of some individuals like Obi, Amaechi, Atiku and the rest of them, is going to crush the idea. So, it’s not going to fly from my own perspective.

Since you’re a progressive, like you said, how would you advise promoters of the coalition to get their ducks in a row to make things move forward?

What I would say to them is that there is a need for them to bury their personal interests and see the interests of Nigeria as the number one thing. That should be the reason behind their running around, coming together to form a coalition.

Atiku is there, hoping that in 2027, he will be the presidential candidate. He’s not going to help Nigerians from the South. Peter Obi is there hoping that he’s going to be the president of Nigeria, and beat Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I mean, Atiku may not support him.

Amaechi is also there. It’s going to create a lot of division even within the coalition. So, the first thing they need to deal with is to deal with their personal interests and see Nigeria first. And that way, Nigerians will begin to see some reasons to support them. But if they are not able to do that, I mean, there is no hope for them.