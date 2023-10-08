Why Poverty Alleviation Is Not Yielding Results In Nigeria – Uwak

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has identified poor data gathering and implementation as some of the reasons poverty alleviation programmes failed in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Uwak said the high level of poverty and gross inequality in the country was a threat to national security, stability and unity.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for the equitable distribution of resources amid the dwindling revenue of the government, he called more sustainable approach to addressing the situation.

He said, “Poverty alleviation ought to be treated as a development policy, not a charity project, this is why programmes are not only ineffective but untenable.”

Nigeria is in 2023 adjudged the country with the highest poverty rate in the world with 71 million people living in extreme poverty while 133 million of the country 214 million people living in multidimensional poverty, according to the World Poverty Clock and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Uwak bemoaned the poor standard of living, huge unemployment, and low wages and called for collective action to tackle it.