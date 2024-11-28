Why Polytechnic Lecturers Are Embarking On Warning Strike – Kpanja

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has officially announced plans to embark on a two-week warning strike, commencing on December 2nd, 2024, over the Federal Government’s failure to implement a number of demands tabled before them.

President of ASUP, Comrade Kpanja Shammah who announced the planned industrial action at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja, explained that the 11 demands for which the government have been recalcitrant to meet, date back to successive governments, especially former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that ASUP had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to immediately review and reverse all decisions inconsistent with the provisions of the Polytechnics Act and other governance instruments in the sub-sector.

The Union had also alleged issues of impunity and disregard for clear provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act, various edicts establishing state-owned institutions, and other governance instruments.

ASUP had also accused the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) of overstepping its bounds by intruding into the regular functions of the Academic Boards of Polytechnics, particularly concerning the admission of Higher National Diploma students within the Nigerian polytechnic system.

He said, “Our Union’s National Executive Council (NEC) held its 112th session to review the current status of our engagements with proprietors of Public Polytechnics, Colleges of Technology and Monotechnics in the country.

“The defining resolution of our Union’s 111th NEC was the issuance of a 15-day ultimatum to the government to address issues threatening the progress of the sector or face a withdrawal of services by our members nationwide.

“The issues listed by our Union include Sustained reports of impunity and disrespect of clear provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act, different edicts establishing state-owned institutions, and other instruments of governance in the sector particularly as it affects appointment of Principal Officers in Federal and State-Owned Polytechnics as well as other items of governance in Polytechnics.

“The sordid display of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede in the appointment process of a new Rector, and the appointment of a Rector in Federal Polytechnic Wannune without following due process were cited as recent examples of these breaches.

“Non-review of the contentious and suspended document titled Schemes of Service for Polytechnics. Non-release of the NEEDS Assessment intervention funds for 2023.

“Intrusion of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) into the regular functions of the Academic Boards of Polytechnics in the admission of Higher National Diploma students in the Nigerian Polytechnic System.

“Non-capturing of the peculiar academic allowance of members for sustained payment in the planned post-IPPIS era. Refusal of most state-owned Polytechnics to implement the 35/25% salary review for members and non-release of the arrears of same in Federal Polytechnics among others.

“Following these developments and a thorough review by our Union’s 112th NEC meeting, the union resolved to withdraw the services of its members nationwide with effect from December 2nd, 2024 on a two-week definite strike action in the first instance.

“This shall serve as a warning to the government to resolve the issues listed or be held responsible for an indefinite action going forward.

“We therefore seek the understanding and support of members of the public as we are forced to yet again battle for the soul of Nigeria’s Polytechnic System in this form.

“We equally hope that the government will work to meet the demands of the union which is to engender a healthy teaching and learning environment in the system so as to avoid an indefinite shutdown of the sector”.

Share

Please follow and like us: