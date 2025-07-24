Why Political Solution Is Needed In Kanu’s Case, By Ibeku

Chyka Ibeku is a chieftain of Labour Party (LP) in Abia State. In this interview, he shares his perspectives on the state of the nation, governance in Abia State, and potential solutions to Nigeria’s pressing issues

President Bola Tinubu said in his midterm report that his government has done so well. Do you share in this view?

When you say you have done well; Nigerians must feel the positive impact. Doing well is not a rhetorical matter. It is rather something with undeniable proof. You can’t say you have done well and Nigerians are crying that they are hungry. In fact, we have never had it as bad as this. The hardship in the land has taken an unimaginable dimension that the country is at crossroads.

There is palpable fear. Look at the state of insecurity, economic miasma, and high cost of food stuffs, exorbitant cost of healthcare and lack of access, disruptions in education sector and poor power management, among others. Infant, in all sectors there is danger. So, I don’t share such opinion that the Tinubu-led government has done well.

There are sycophants and recruited praise singers, who are out there to praise him but there is no doubt that his mid-term report so far is scary, non-encouraging, and worrisome. We are experiencing more killings now in Nigeria, more hunger in the country; the economy has gone down beyond repairs with this present government.

So, what are the achievements that they are boasting about? Nigerians at the moment, are passing through the worst of pain. We are just happy and consoled in my state – Abia, that we have a leader, who is turning things around for the good of the people.

But critics say that the Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has not really done much but using propaganda to sway opinion…

That is laughable. Thank God, you call them critics and you know that majority of them, the so-called critics are never objective. The truth is that as I speak, Abia State is a construction site. There are no areas that projects are not going on. Go to the state and feel the pulse of the people. In fact, Abians will tell you that Governor Otti is the Messiah that the people have been waiting to come and change the leadership narrative.

In fact, Otti has exceeded the expectations of the people of Abia within his two years in office. Many people both from Abia and outside Abia, even the majority of the opposition, now describe him as a magician. To God be all the glory that Governor Otti came in as our political Messiah. He has performed creditably well. He has touched all the sectors of our economy. They include roads, hospitals, renovation of schools – primary, secondary and tertiary. He has renovated all the government offices and buildings and built more new ones.

He has also changed all the old furniture in all the government offices. Now, in Abia State, we have free education and every child of school age must be in school.

The state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has increased tremendously. Workers are being paid every 28th day of the month and pensioners receive theirs as and when due. Workers and pensioners are not being owed again and everybody is happy. Each passing day, Abians are commending Governor Otti for his remarkable achievements in various sectors within a short time and demonstrating his genuine commitment to good governance.

What is the unique thing about Otti’s leadership in Abia?

The unique thing about Dr. Otti’s administration is that he carries his people along; it’s people-oriented leadership and all-inclusive. He responds to the yearnings and aspirations of his people. His appointments reflect the 17 local government areas of the state. There is no local government that is left behind. Most importantly, he has ensured a good working relationship with members of the state House of Assembly, without any interference in their various functions, and that has enabled the government to function well.

There is that very cordial working relationship with the government and the people of the state. These days the governor goes to places like Aba unannounced because the people will come out and take over the streets.

There has been calm in the state in terms of security and with the Operation Crush in every part of the state it has helped to bring down the rate of kidnappings, especially along Enugu -Okigwe-Umuahia axis. Farmers can now go to their various farms unmolested. Many people who have not been visiting their villages are coming home. Abia is now been described as the neatest state in Nigeria. What a magic from a man of the people1 So, Governor Otti is a huge blessing to Abians.

What is your take on the continued incarceration of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu? Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has overstayed in detention and should be released unconditionally. His counterpart in Yoruba land has been set free, so what is still holding Kanu?

Let us not allow sentiments and emotion to becloud our sense of reason. I am also appealing to President Tinubu to release him unconditionally and allow peace to reign.

If President Tinubu wants Kanu out of prison today, it will be done. We need a political solution to Kanu’s case. I remember that President Tinubu made a promise during his campaign that Kanu would be freed if voted into office. But today, he is looking the other way. It is a dint on his leadership. Nigeria is sinking under President Tinubu.

What do you think is the problem with Nigeria and what is the solution?

The problem with Nigeria is primarily the amalgamation of this country in a very quick manner. I think we have problem of amalgamation mistake. Other major issues are tribal and religious sentiments, and intolerance to different cultures.

Nigerians are yet to understand that we are not one nation and until we realise that, this country will not move forward. Sadly too, we have not been blessed with outstanding leadership with the vision of building the country into a nation that will serve the interest of all.