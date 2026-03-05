Why Police Must Be Neutral During Elections – Disu

…erring officers will be prosecuted

Following the swearing-in of Olatunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector General of Police (IGP), the new Police boss has assured that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will strive to remain firm and neutral during electoral engagements.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tunji Disu was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, hours before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Disu succeeds Kayode Egbetokun, who resigned in February 2026.

Speaking during his inaugural conference with strategic police managers, Disu said the credibility of the 2027 elections and the stability of Nigeria’s democracy would largely depend on the conduct of the police as the lead agency in election security.

“As we approach the 2027 general elections, our responsibility to the nation becomes both heightened and non-negotiable,” he said.

“The police must be firm in enforcing the law, impartial in its decisions, professional in its conduct, and strictly neutral in all electoral engagements.”

The IGP further warned of zero tolerance for partisanship within the ranks, misconduct, or abuse of authority, noting that there would be no exceptions and no excuses.

“Any officer found to have compromised neutrality, violated electoral laws, or acted outside approved rules of engagement will face swift and decisive disciplinary action, including prosecution where applicable. There will be no exceptions and no excuses,” he added.

Disu noted that the police would secure the electoral process before, during, and after the elections, protect democratic institutions, electoral officials, voters, and critical infrastructure, and ensure Nigerians can exercise their civic rights without fear or intimidation.

He further said crowd control and public order duties during the elections would be carried out with restraint and respect for human rights, and that any use of force must be lawful, proportionate, and accountable.

While pledging close coordination with the armed forces and other security and intelligence agencies, Disu relayed that the police would retain clear leadership and responsibility in election security operations.

Beyond the elections, he reiterated his commitment to internal reforms aimed at restoring public trust in the force. He warned that misconduct, corruption, extortion, unlawful arrests, and abuse of power would not be tolerated under his leadership.

“The force provost, the complaints response unit, and the X-Squad will be empowered to operate decisively, independently, and without fear or favour in investigating misconduct, abuse of authority, corruption, or unprofessional conduct. No officer is above the law,” he added.