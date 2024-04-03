Why Police Can’t Arrest Crossdressers In Nigeria – Adejobi

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi has revealed why crossdressers in Nigeria cannot be arrested or prosecuted.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, Muyiwa Adejobi, was asked how the police are responding to the crossdressing crisis in Nigeria involving the likes of Bobrisky, James Brown, Jay Boogie and so on.

In response, Adejobi said certain cases are extremely challenging to prove. Citing rape cases as an example, he said that there are numerous elements that need to be proven and failing to prove one of them could result in a case being dismissed in court.

In his opinion, you cannot arrest someone you want to prosecute without having credible evidence against them.

READ ALSO:

He further stated that crossdressing is not illegal in Nigeria to the best of his knowledge but the allegations on crossdressers are based on natural offences and require credible evidence to be prosecuted.

Check out some reactions that followed;

ThaGuru_ said: “Policemen will arrest young guys for wearing dreadlocks but can’t arrest cross-dressers. Nigeria!!!!”

Abazz asked: “So he is trying to say everybody can be cross-dressers and nothing will happen?”

Sim noted: “They’re not guilty until caught in the act. Unfortunately, they travel outside Nigeria to do it and come back.”

YoungsonMatt queried: “Which evidence dem need again? That nonsense way dem Dey talk for live videos and podcasts, no reach for questioning.”

Watch the video below;