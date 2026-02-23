A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that the mining site in Plateau State where 37 miners died was shut down during his tenure as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

Fayemi’s remark followed the incident that led to the death of 37 miners after being exposed to carbon monoxide while working in an underground mining site in Zurak, Wase LGA of Plateau state.

New Telegraph reports that over 25 miners were hospitalised due to the incident, in which the Federal Government ordered the closure of the mining site.

Reacting to the incident, Fayemi, who served as the minister of solid minerals development from 2015 to 2018 under the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, said he visited the Zurak mining site in 2017 alongside Babagana Monguno, then National Security Adviser (NSA).

The former Governor said he ordered the immediate closure of the mining site and the arrest of illegal Chinese operators, noting that the purported owner of the mining site, identified as “Alhaji Dan China”, was declared wanted by the police and later arrested, but was later released after he left office.

Taking to his verified X handle, Fayemi wrote, “As minister of mines, I visited the mines with the NSA and the governor following numerous complaints from the community,” the statement reads. “We embargoed mining at the sites, arrested the illegal Chinese operators, and declared the purported owner of the illegal lead and zinc mines, Alhaji Dan China, wanted. “He was eventually apprehended and brought to book by the National Security Adviser, but was released after I left office. “My preliminary discussions with officials of the Ministry, as well as with the former Deputy Speaker and Wase representative in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Idris Wase, indicate that this tragedy occurred at the same mine. “It could have been avoided if the security agencies had sustained the action taken by the Ministry in 2017. “My sincere condolences go to the families of the deceased. The government must now take firm and decisive action against operators who violate the law and environmental regulations, regardless of whose interests are affected. Mining activities must not be conducted to the detriment of host communities.”