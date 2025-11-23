Billy Sotubo Gillis-Harry is the Chief Executive Office of Bilview Energy Ltd and the National President of Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN). An experienced leader in oil and gas and retail chain, he believes that Nigeria hasn’t done much in improving the supply of products to end users. He speaks with GEOFFREY EKENNA and OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE on issues affecting the downstream sector

Some weeks ago, we were in this debate of Nigerian Oil Industry going into monopoly; of imported fuel going higher than what Dangote has. But the government is now withdrawing the 15% import duty tax on fuel. As President of PETROAN and owner of retail outlets, did that come as a relief to you or are there things you regret with the decision?

First of all, thank you so much for taking this beautiful Saturday to meet with me. My office is the National President of Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN). PETROAN, as an organisation is more of an amalgam of all the stakeholders, because almost the stakeholders from MEMAN to DAPMAN to NARTO to NUPENG to PENGASSAN, most of these organisations have members, who have retail outlets and they are instructive to the formation of the organisaton called PETROAN. The reason is simple- to be a member of PETROAN, one must have a licenced and approved retail outlet.

So, PETROAN membership is not a human being; it is the retail outlet. However, a retail outlet has to have a representative, either the manager, the appointed dealer, the CEO or any senior officer that is appointed by the retail outlet company to manage these retails. As of today, we have at least, over 7,000 retail outlets that are registered formally with the PETROAN, where you will see our sticker as an authoritative insignia to say this is a member of PETROAN. I had to give you this background because it is important for you to know how critical, helpful and useful PETROAN has been in the industry and will be in the future because our services are geared towards two things.

The first one is the availability of petroleum products, good quality of petroleum products, accurate quantity of petroleum products and no hoarding. These are the premises on which PETROAN’s relationship with Nigerians are based on. Under my watch, we are doing the best we can to keep these tenets and the focus of our business. Why do oil-producing states buy PMS at a higher rate than would be possibly found in the far North? They say there are CNG buses that go to the far north and all the rest of it. So, what is the ideal pricing model? Then why is it that the oilbearing states buy fuel at higher rates than other states. Government brought in the price equalisation principle and policy.

The idea was to make sure that all petroleum prices sell at the same price everywhere. But somewhere along the line, the PIA has obliterated that and has collapsed everything into a policy of market liberalisation and removal of subsidy. Therefore, today, we hear the amount of money being put to equalisation services rendered so many years back that have not even been paid for. First, price is a direct result of the piece of marketing. Product pricing is all dependent on proximity. So, if, by the calculation of buying petroleum from Dangote and shipping to Maiduguri with CNG trucks that may be efficient or may not be efficient, works it out at a price that they can buy lower, it is a decision of the entrepreneur because in today’s world, there is no succour given by the government to cushion the cost of transportation.

It is transportation that will be the reason. In Port Harcourt, if the Port Harcourt refinery was working today, and the Azikel Refinery in Bayelsa, had started commercial production and sales, the cost of PMS would be far cheaper than any other place. But that is not the case today. Aradel, the former Niger Delta Refinery, is not producing PMS. Even when they are producing, because it is just a small quantity in the metrics of the refined petroleum products marketing, they will be selling at very competitive pricing. So, as it is today, we in PETROAN have advocated for 180 days price simulation and price review, to be involved in working out what we call as right pricing of petroleum product, which we thought that the FCCPC, the Consumer Protection Council, should monitor and enforce.

They are the ones legally entitled to make sure that monopoly is curbed and pricing is fair and accurate. In the PIA, there are provisions for how pricing of petroleum products should be premised, which is not obeyed in today’s world by some of the gladiators. So, we need to get back to those facts. As it is today, pricing is arbitrarily put together, because sometimes you ask questions as journalists: what accounted for this price increase or what accounted for this price reduction? It is difficult to tell because there’s really no clearly definable market value that has been added or reduced, either in terms of technology, manpower, pricing or cost of stock- that’s the crude oil.

Anything can be the reason. Sometimes, it will be difficult for those, who are in the business, like the refiners, to come up and explain to us all the time, when you are running a refinery or you are in PETROAN, you are no longer actually working for yourself. The earlier those in the industry understand that there are a whole community of over 240 million people that are our constituency, and we need to actually look into their faces and tell them what is correct and what is wrong, the better for us. PETROAN is not shirking away to say that the price Nigerians are paying for PMS today is not correct.

If we do not get to the point where the right pricing is applied, it will affect the industry because somebody will be bleeding in trying to sell you a product at a cheaper price, and very soon, that bleeding will determine the obligation of that company. For instance, if you are going to be putting $1 billion in business, you should expect to have at least a percentage, which I may say could be, for $1 billion worth of investment.

At least, you should be making up to $4 to $5 billion to be able to pay the cost of money; every money that is used for business is assumed to be at a price. So now, if at the end of the day, we are selling products at a lower price because we want to please Nigerians, or we want to try to create a size of market share that is not realistic, it will impact on the capacity of production. It will impact on the capacity of distribution and capacity of quality. So, the earlier we sit down and say, look, this is not going to work, and as Nigerians, this is what we should anticipate, so that this business will be, and we have been saying this for years, that you cannot just wake up and just say, oh, I want to buy a product at N500 a litre.

Even with the removal of subsidy…

With the removal of subsidy, the petroleum product pricing should be more efficient. So, what that means is that if I’m producing this bottle of water for N150, the PIA makes provision for how much profit margin I should be able to project. So, if that profit margin is not made, it means that I may not be able to pay for the cost of this money to keep expanding and to keep business afloat, because it’s not every day that the machinery to produce this litre will be the same. One day, it will break down. It must be serviced and maintained.

There must be some provisions to keep continuity of business. So, we cannot clap for anybody who just comes up and just says, well, I sold a product for N900 yesterday, I want to bring it down to N850 today. Anyways, we’ll clap, and we’ll take it in. What about in the next six months, if that product cannot even be found? Because there is so much bleeding that there is no more capital to invest in even buying the stock. So, there are certain realities we must live up to.

Now that we have a near stability of exchange rates, I thought petroleum pricing should be according to what it is on the international market. For instance, for some time, it was hovering around $64 per barrel. A typical Nigerian should feel some relief from when it was $80 per barrel and there is no uniformity of pricing.

Uniformity of pricing is a good way to look at it but let’s do the maths. If you have one barrel of crude oil selling for $65, there are other elements when it is landed. There are also other elements in processing it to refined products. In the refining process, you get different kinds of products and PMS is one of them. That is even not based on refining, because the PMS itself is not a direct product of refining.

It is a product that comes out after additives are added. To be able to build it up to that, there are different cost elements. It is the same thing anywhere else in the world. If you go to America today, and you go to the streets where I live, I lived in Pearland for so many years before I moved to Humber. On the street where I lived, we have Exxon, Shell, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron. There are two other independent retail outlets that I am trying to remember their name.

Now, this station will sell for $2.18 per gallon; the other one is going to sell for $2.25. Of course, they are giving different grades. There is a premium, there is the one ethanol from corn and cassava is added, there is regular and see all the other further added products. The prices are never the same between this retail outlet and that retail outlet. So, if you look at the fluctuation of pricing, the difference is not much and when you leave Pearland, between Pearland and Houston, Southwest of Houston, is about a 35 to 40 minutes’ drive. If one leaves Pearland and drives 40 minutes to the SouthWest of Houston, one will see that the prices have changed and even on streets like the Beltway, one sees the cost, the price.

What one saw there at $2.18 may now become $2.95. So, but if one looks at the differentials in pricing from one location to another, if you now go 1 hour, 30 minutes, almost two hours to Katy, the price again is different and then you see the retail outlets near the refinery hub, like Pasadena, Galveston, and all those areas, one will see that even as close as they are to the refinery, their prices may be competing with what they have in Pearland. `The reason being that the product came by rail to Pearland up to the other stations. Sometimes, of course, they also have their tankers.

Their tankers also deliver. You can see that there’s a mixture of how this price mechanism is put together. It is not a slapstick analysis and that’s why I’m telling you now that you’re saying, oh, if it costs $64. Let’s take the Nigerian Naira equivalent of the petroleum product you’re buying today and juxtapose it with one litre. Even within your West African subregion, and you see how cheap your product is. So, at the end of the day, we must, which is why we insist that the PEQACPMIS technology should be imbibed by everybody in Nigeria because that will help us to stop smuggling. It will help us to make sure that the quality of our product is working very well and at every point, there is something that we can say, this is the reason why.

It may not be 100% accurate, because nothing is ever 100% accurate, but you should be able to get up to 85, 90% accuracy and that, to a large extent, will be able to guarantee us analysis on how we start to work at it, because petroleum pricing, especially PMS in Nigeria, is very critical. That’s why I take my job seriously. That’s why my members take my job seriously. Before you came here, we just had a meeting online to discuss how we can work with all the DAPMAN members, the MEMAN, and how we can work with Dangote, just a few minutes before you came.

We are the ones buying. It’s our retail outlets. Most of the retail outlets that are not our members, we don’t have anything to do with them because in Nigeria, every organisation is voluntary. But those that are members, we protect, we work very hard to protect them, legally and otherwise, to make sure that they have product, that they have resources for funding, and we are able to work out the dynamics on how to make the business easy for us. So, we serve Nigerians better. Now, that is more a patriotic organisation than profit, and that’s why I can hit my chest and say, if there are 100 retail outlet owners, the number of those that have been doing the wrong thing cannot be more than five.

They are more than that…

If you see them, send their information to us. We have punitive measures. We cannot, at any time, mortgage our good values for just the pittance of what somebody will take. Recently, I don’t know if your paper was there with our team, where we pursued vehicles that were smuggling up to the Ogun State border. We were there. So that’s how life works, but people don’t know that we do that and we do it very professionally. I’m sure you saw that we were not looking for any money from anybody.

That is how we work. It is the same thing in Port Harcourt. So, those stations that go outside don’t have PETROAN stickers. Of course, because you cannot be a member of PETROAN without having your NMPDRA license and there are penalties and there are policemen working on this.

In terms of the mode of transportation, that also accounts for the factors of pricing. What strategies do you have for the government to ensure safe transportation? Secondly, talking about the black marketers, what are the measures in place to check them, mostly those who are selling PMS in drums?

The focus we should have as a country is we have put in a lot of pipelines across the country. These pipelines are underground. There’s quite a lot of integrity challenges with them today- rust, leakages, blockages and vandalisation. So, in order for us as a country to improve our in-country transportation method for refinery products, we can easily declare a state of emergency on how to check out these pipelines’ conditions as of today, and if there is the need to partner with private sector to ensure that these pipelines are now back to work.

It will be a very welcome idea on how to transport our petroleum product. Secondly, we have rail lights that we are constructing with a Chinese company’s partner. First of all, have they proved to be patriotic to us? The answer is no. At the end of the day, what we are looking for is what can give Nigeria the best service.

So, in our opinion, and this is PETROAN’s position, not just Harris’ position, we should bring our pipelines back to work and if they are not able to get the pipelines working on a short-term notice, we should be able to improve our rail services. Since we already have rail lines running from Lagos to the north, the size of tanker movements on the road can also be reduced. And also, we have an idea which we want to sell to the government. Where we create a safe passing lane for petroleum products only. Because at the end of the day, what we are looking for is efficient service.

The tankers are doing their work. For tankers to be working, passing on every part of the road itself is disastrous to us. I’m not going to say this in public because we are working on a very strategic alliance with very strong financiers, investors, to do something completely revolutionary on how our petroleum products can be transported. So, we are also working on that.

How do you see the entry of the Dangote Refinery?

Dangote’s advent into the downstream industry is a very welcome and big miracle to us as Nigerians. PETROAN was the forefront organisation that was clamouring for the state of emergency to be declared on the in-country refining of refined petroleum products. So, when Dangote’s Refinery came, it was celebration for us in PETROAN. At the inauguration of the refinery, I believe that every state that is active in PETROAN was ready to send representatives but incidentally, Dangote Refinery sent only one invitation to the National President of PETROAN and we were there to celebrate with him.

So, it behoves us to also make sure that that investment is successful, and that we are doing. As it is today, we buy products from Dangote, DAPMAN, MEMAN and NNPC. We buy from every source that we can get petroleum products, so long as we can bring petroleum products to our retail outlets and make the station wet because PETROAN is where the tyre hits the road as far as this industry is concerned.

We are the last man in the industry and we are very critical. So, we take our business very seriously to make sure we satisfy President Bola Tinubu, because he needs to have petrol from one of our retail outlets whether in the Villa or somewhere else to do his duties, just like the ordinary labourer on the road would need the service from our retail outlet to be able to move from one location to the other.

That’s how critical PETROAN is. So, as National President of PETROAN, my world is an amalgam of the zonal leadership, the state leadership, and even the local government leadership. We listen to all the values from everywhere before we make them. So, you will not hear any statement from PETROAN, and then it is contradicted by another because it’s an amalgam of everybody’s opinion. PETROAN was unable to give any categorical statement on this 15%, but there were values we saw. One, the purpose for which it was announced was that local refining capacity will protect it and encourage it. Imported products will then go through the crucible to get there. But of course, we already know that the local production of PMS, especially in Nigeria, is less than 40 per cent of the daily consumption. So, whatever that is, the balance is coming from imports