Why People Think I’m A Fraudster –Oluwadolarz

Skit maker, Oluwadolarz, has opened up about how his stage name led to misconceptions about his character and reputation. In an interview with Open Up Podcast, the content creator revealed that his stage name originated from his time as a stand-up comedian.

According to him, the name “Dolarz” was coined in 2010 after he cracked a joke about the dollar’s value fluctuating against the naira.

He said people started calling him “Dolarz” because it was a “memorable joke”. The skit maker said the name however led many to believe he was involved in fraudulent activities, with some brands avoiding collaborations with him due to the misconception.

“My stage name started with “Dolarz” first in 2010 when I was doing stand-up comedy. People started calling me “Dolarz” because I cracked a joke about the dollar rising and falling at the time,” he said.

“So whenever people are with me, they forget my real name and call me Dolarz because that’s the joke they can remember. “Around 2014, I started saying ‘Oluwa is involved’ so when people call me Dolarz, I will reply ‘Oluwa is involved’ and that’s how Oluwadolarz was coined.

“However, because of the name, a lot of people thought I was one yahoo boy or bad guy. Some brands did not even want to be associated with me because of the misconception that I’m just a Yahoo boy trying to cover up with comedy.

“So, I had to start explaining how the name was coined and its meaning.” Born Olamide Ogunleye, the skit maker recently made headlines after Ifeluv, his estranged fiancée, accused him of infidelity and financial neglect.

