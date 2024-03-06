Why PDP Loses Elections In Ondo – Akinmoladun

The members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the auspices of PDP Crusader have warned against divisive tendencies that can cause the party victory in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The Coordinator of the group, Hon Mayokun Akinmoladun said the party has lost successive elections in the State as a result of disunity and anti-party among members during elections.

According to him, zoning of the PDP’s ticket to the South senatorial district and consensus arrangement to pick the candidate of the party would pale into insignificance without unity among members.

Akinmoladun who attended the PDP stakeholders meeting held in Abuja with the Acting Chairman and other members of the National Working Committee ahead of the April 25 primary to elect a candidate advocated for peace, and unity among party leaders and members in the state.

In his speech, the PDP chieftain who is noted for mobilisation of members during elections emphasized why the genuine reconciliation must be total between the gladiators of political leaders in the state.

He reiterated that the PDP has been losing past elections in this state as a result of disunity and vengeance politics and anti-party during elections.

His words ” If these vices are not taken care of, zoning or consensus will just be an academic exercise, and exercise in futility; that zoning and consensus within the party are the least among the problems of PDP in Ondo state.

“If we genuinely agree and all hands are on deck, whoever we pick will definitely win the next governorship election.”

Akinmoladun said the people of the State are tired of the ruling APC as a result of misrule, misgovernance

and lack of coordination of the government and if members of the PDP understand themselves and work together, they would win the forthcoming governorship election.

While counting on the support of PDP’s hierarchy for support during the forthcoming primary election, Akinmoladun asked the governor of Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde to help the State’s chapter of the PDP the way he did the last four years.