Why PDP Is Scared Of APC In Akwa Ibom, By Usoro

Chief Usoro Usoro served as Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant on Media to a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, and now President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. In this interview, he speaks on his former boss, his uncommon transformation spirit and political developments in the state and Nigeria. FELIX NWANERI reports

Nobody has heard from you since you left office; how has it been? I thank God for sustenance and provision since I left office. I don’t know if it is true that nobody has heard anything about me because I think those who have been around have heard things about me. And because I am not a career politician and probably I have not been involved at the national stage, maybe, that’s why it appears nobody has heard about me. But, I have been around. After leaving office as Chief Press Secretary, the then governor appointed me as the Senior Special Assistant on Media.

I served him till 2010. So, when his tenure ended, of course I am not a career politician but a professional, working with politicians, so I had to lie low. Then, I went into academics. I have read up to PhD level and started writing. I just finished one of my books titled: ‘’Philosophy, Dialogue, Peace and Conflict Management.’ I have been around, engaging in some relevant things. During the last political season, I had the privilege of serving as the Director of Communications to Senator Bassey Albert, who contested for the office of governor on the platform of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State. So, I have been around doing a lot quietly, I only speak where and when necessary.

Why did you abandoned the YPP and moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC)? It was a strategic and expedient movement. In fact, I moved to the APC because, as a person, I couldn’t have gone back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). When I was in the PDP, I contributed my quota for the growth of the party in the state in one way or the other.

Yet, I was not appreciated. So, I didn’t feel going back to PDP. Any party is a platform for political power but then, I think it also depends on who is in the office. It is not mainly the party. Maybe, if it is in a clime where parties stick to ideology, it will make a difference. But here, it doesn’t work that way, it depends on who occupies the office, who wields the power. So, to answer your question, I left YPP for strategic reasons.

Do you join a party because of what is has to offer or because of those in the party? When I worked with the then Governor Godswill Akpabio, it wasn’t because of the party (PDP), it was because of who he was. I worked with him as a person and not the party. Thank God, he performed creditably well. The sobriquet that you hear all over the place today “the uncommon transformation” I started it as his pioneer Chief Press Secretary because he turned every part of the state to a construction site.

I am happy with what is happening now because our focus then was to project him for the national stage as he performed creditably in the state. He gave us a lot to use to make his reputation management very easy. That was why the job was a lot easier. When Senator Bassey Albert contested on the platform of YPP, he called upon me to come and manage his media and I answered the call and did my best. I did that because I believed and still believe in his capacity. You earlier asked why I left YPP; when Senator Bassey Albert left YPP, the party became virtually death. He had earlier moved from the PDP with a huge number of supporters to YPP.

He strengthened and financed the party, so when he left it was virtually dead and empty. It could have been senseless for me to remain in YPP and I didn’t also want to go back to “Egypt” as I didn’t gain much. Don’t let anybody deceive you, politics is about interest. The fact that I worked with Akpabio, who was in PDP them, was because he picked me as a professional. That was a divine arrangement because he could have picked just any other professional. He appointed me, not the party (PDP). Similarly, it was Bassey Albert, who appointed me as his spokesman and not YPP. So, when he left, I had to also move to where I see more potential.

Did you just move to APC because your former boss, Akpabio, is in APC? You can look at it from two angles. Like I said before, I couldn’t have gone back to Egypt and I couldn’t remain in YPP unless I didn’t want to be relevant politically. Perhaps, that’s why I would have stayed back and be out of the scene completely. But, because as a philosopher, I know that as it is commonly said: ‘We are all political animals.’ So, my next move was to a party with a national grip on issues; a party which has multiple potential instead of staying back in the party as YPP that is almost going down completely. On the other hand, you asked if it’s because my former boss is in APC. Yes, of course! Even in football, a winning

team attracts more supporters; a team that has more potential attracts more followers. So, it makes no sense to see somebody like Senator Akpabio at the helm of affairs nationally and still stay back in a dying party or eating my vomit. Don’t forget that in Akwa Ibom State, we have not been blessed very often with leaders who play politics at the national stage. Sometimes, we have people who rise to the National Assembly only to return to their wards and villages to fight for even village headship.

But, for once, here is a man whom God has protected and placed in high places repeatedly against all odds. For Senator Godswill Akpabio, when people think he is going down, before you know it, he is going higher. So, it will make more sense to follow that kind of person because, you stand to gain more and when you gain as a person, definitely your community will also gain. So, it makes more sense for me to move to APC, where he is. Right now in Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio is in charge as the leader of APC. And even in the South-South, he is a figure you can’t ignore. Nationally, you can’t ignore him as the number three man. So, why will I not follow that kind of person?

How is APC preparing to take over government in Akwa Ibom State come 2027 given that Akpabio man is from here? Politics, especially, in democracy, is about numbers, about strategic planning and with what is happening in Akwa Ibom State today, even the PDP is worried. You can see that immediately Senator Bassey Albert decamped to APC with a mammoth crowd of his supporters, it is now almost every week that you would hear that PDP is ‘mopping up.’ What are they mopping? That is because they are scared. If you saw a video of the event on the day that Senator Bassey Albert moved to APC, you will know that PDP has reason to be worried. With the former YPP/ OBA’s supporters teaming with APC, there is no doubt that APC stands a strong chance of taking over Akwa Ibom State. Secondly, our leader, Senator Akpabio, because of his impact and what he has done since he was the governor, the people believe so much in his capacity for even transformation.

When I was his Chief Press Secretary, we used to say, and it still stands, that a time will come when there will be two eras in Akwa Ibom State: ‘Before Akpabio and after Akpabio.’ It is happening already, because people now judge this state based on before Akpabio came and after Akpabio left. Most of the infrastructure you see today in Akwa Ibom State were either initiated or completed by Akpabio as governor of the state. On human development, he had so much impact on the people in such a way that even now or before he became the Senate President, if he steps anywhere, the crowd is always difficult to control because the masses want to express their joy and gratitude to him, considering the impact he had and still has on them directly or indirectly.

So, going to APC has a lot of benefits and there is no doubt that the party will take over Akwa Ibom State because people are already fade up with what is happening in the state. People do not think, they are getting the full benefits of what should be based on the figures that we see every day from the Federation Account and from other agencies of government. People believe that if we had a better government, maybe, we would have benefited more. So, I really believe that APC stands a better chance because it is already building a mammoth crowd of followers, which is making PDP jittery, already.

Can you assess President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s performance in the past one year, looking at the hardship the country is passing through now? Frankly, to assess the President at this point, you need certain indices because it would have to be comparative with past presidents. So, it will be unfair to compare him with other presidents who had longer time to work with and maybe better seasons. However, some of President Tinubu’s policies which you have alluded to may have led to the hardship. Yes, they are hard decisions but there is no gain saying that those decisions needed to have been taken. Some of them were supposed to have been taken long ago. We all agreed, for instance, at a point in this country, that fuel subsidy had to go, even in the former regime. However, the political will to take that decision and carry out the implementation was the problem.

It never came. But, when President Tinubu came, he took the bold step of implementing that decision. At some point, somebody had to take the very hard decision that would bring about the positive goal, eventually. Yes, the beginning may be rough, many of us are going through this, we are suffering but there is hope. Recently, the dollar was shooting up against the naira but naira has been strengthening against the dollar. That shows that something good is about to come. Something good will eventually come out of the policies decisions that President Tinubu is taking. I cannot make a full assessment of his government, so far, because the time is short but going by some of the ones he has made, they are hard but there is hope that they will portend good for the country in time to come.