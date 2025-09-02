Why PDP Is Delaying Wike’s Sanction – Party’s Legal Adviser

The National leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, cannot be sanctioned for alleged anti-party activities unless an evidence-based petition is submitted.

The Party Deputy National Legal Adviser, Mr Okechukwu Osuoha, who spoke in Abuja, said that despite the establishment of a disciplinary committee, no action has been taken against any member due to the absence of officially filed complaints.

Osuoha revealed that the disciplinary committee led by elder statesman Chief Tom Ikimi, with Eyitayo Jegede as Secretary, was established for the purpose of investigating and addressing internal infractions; however, no member has been sanctioned to date.

He stressed that anyone accusing a party member must file a formal petition and be ready to present evidence when the accused is summoned.

“People often ask me specifically about the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, why don’t we discipline him? Why don’t we take action? I tell them: It is not enough to merely say someone has committed an offence.

“When that petition is written and presented, the petitioner must also be ready to come and testify. If the person accused is invited, you must come with your evidence,” Osuoha said.

Onuoha also noted that the disciplinary problem that besets the party operates within a wider scope in the Nigerian political and legal system

“This is the same problem with our wider Nigerian system. It is not just about pointing out anomalies; the challenge is following them up to a conclusion,” he said.