….Coalition Efforts a Dead Horse

Ayodele Fayose, the former Governor of Ekiti State on Friday said the governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are more inclined toward supporting President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) than their own 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Fayose who made this remark while speaking on Politics Today, a political affairs program on Channels Television dismissed the proposed opposition coalition spearheaded by Atiku as a futile endeavour.

Describing the initiative as a “Dead Horse,” Fayose argued that there was little to no genuine backing for the coalition among key political stakeholders.

“The coalition is a dead horse ab initio. Tell me one positive person that has given his words in support of this coalition,” he said.

He pointed to the recent meeting of PDP governors in Ibadan, Oyo State, as a clear indication that the party’s leadership at the state level is not aligned with Atiku’s agenda.

“The governors’ stance in Ibadan is to tell Atiku that we are not with you, we are going nowhere, we have our own identity,” Fayose stated.

The former governor further suggested that the coalition was little more than political wishful thinking. “That coalition is just the imagination of people trying to bring it to fruition.

“It’s a waste of time. The governors are fighting for their own survival, and they don’t need an Atiku to fight for their survival,” he added.

Fayose went on to allege that many PDP governors, prioritizing their political future, would rather align with President Tinubu than rally behind Atiku.

“In actual fact, most of them prefer a Tinubu for their survival than an Atiku. Don’t let us deceive and fool ourselves; there is nothing called coalition,” he said.

He also dismissed the possibility of a political alliance between Atiku and Labour Party leader Peter Obi, emphasizing the growing instability within the PDP.

“Obi can’t go to Atiku; Atiku can’t go to Obi. You see the rate at which people are decamping from PDP. How many people are defecting from APC? Something is fundamentally wrong in PDP that needs to be fixed,” Fayose concluded.

