Why PDP Can’t Discipline Erring Members – Yusuf

Your party tried to bring some sanity into the system by setting up a disciplinary committee to see what they can do about erring members, but up till today we’ve not heard about the outcome of that committee. What’s happening there?

Okay. Anything that you initiate with a motive that is not fair, just, and equitable will not see the light of the day. The Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, is a very core member of the Atiku group. If you remember, Bode George refused to serve under that committee because of a number of reasons. First of all, he questioned how Ikimi can be chairman when Ikimi met him at the party. He was a foundation member, he was the national vice-chairman of the party, and what have you. So, what’s Ikimi’s pedigree?

But at that time, they wanted a man that would do a hatchet job. In fact, they were after the Secretary, Anyanwu and that’s indirectly targeting Wike, whom many have accused of anti-party activities. But, again, I have asked the question. The man, Ikimi, didn’t he do anti-parties in the election in Edo State? What about Atiku? Didn’t he do anti-parties in Nasarawa State?

So, how come you feel that somebody close to you is hurt? That is why you are setting up a disciplinary committee. We all know that it was purely because Atiku was hurt that a disciplinary committee was set up. So, we are saying let’s set up a committee to look at all cases of anti-party activities in our party. So that’s why the committee cannot see the light of the day. The intention from day one wasn’t fair and just. It was sectional, parochial and targeted at some individuals.

Today, the same chairman of our disciplinary committee is attending coalition meetings. So, what is a coalition meeting? Is it not anti-party? Did the party, the PDP, sit anywhere to go into coalition?

So, you have the right to go and discuss coalition, without the party, but somebody else has no right to go elsewhere.

So, who will now run the disciplinary committee?

Well, that is why it’s laughable especially when our elders are involved in this because elders are supposed to be reservoirs of knowledge and wisdom. You should see them when there’s an issue. You should go to them and they will use their wisdom and pedigree to resolve critical issues.

What is happening in the PDP is not different from what is happening in the APC. Babafemi Ojodu wrote something about Oyegun the other day. He said, I heard that you ( Oyegun) want to rescue Nigeria… Baba, you were the chairman of the APC and the things you did about the party led us to where we are today. You jettisoned party rules and the constitution.

He said, so your moving into the coalition is not about rescuing Nigeria but about your personal interests. Maybe this government is not carrying you along. I’m not a friend of this government. I’m not a friend to Tinubu’s government, but you cannot be talking about credibility and what have you. He now listed all the infractions the government of APC did under him. So that’s the challenge, our elders have in terms of running the political parties.

Are you saying that the elders in the current political system cannot be trusted to do the right thing?

I’m sorry. I don’t want to be disrespectful to them, but respect is earned, it is not given, it is earned. So, the moment the person you expect to respect you, has a reason why he cannot honour and respect you, whatever you say does not make meaning anymore. This is why a lot of our elders are surprised that the youths are not respecting them. It is because the younger people can just look back and say, is it not you? Is it not you? Is it not you here?

So that’s why we must be conscious of what we are doing. People are not interested in what you say, they are interested in what you do. You are more interested in what you say but we are interested in what you do. Are you saying and doing? Or saying and doing something else? So, the Ikimi committee is dead on arrival. It cannot even submit a report. Why cannot it even submit a report? Who is the secretary of the party? Anyanwu. So where do you submit the report to, the secretary of the party?

And they even want further to remove Anyanwu. These people committed for lack of a better word but that’s the truth, fraud. You forged the guidelines of the party and inserted the word, must. And that’s on the basis of which you went to court. Police got into it, arrested our printer, went to the store, all other guidelines have no “must”, except the one taken to court. So ideally, the Anyanwu matter should even send some people to jail.

Then you can now see elders that you think have a reputation. Imagine, the former President of the Senate, Wabara could stand up and say that we have decided that he’s not our secretary. The basis from which you say he should not be secretary. If the secretary must resign, that is in the guideline. And you know you forged the guidelines. How does it sound?

The present Governor of Taraba, Agbu Kefas, was PDP state chairman. He ran primarily, he became governor, before he resigned, as state chairman of the party. So, what’s Ayanwu own? Why is Ayanwu’s own different? Because they are making it look as if it is a crime for the secretary to go and run an election and still be in the office. Has it not been happening? Except he chose to resign.

What about the Secretary that was appointed to replace Anyanwu while he was away?

When people say they wanted to appoint, I told them that when we were in government, when we had the president, we could do certain things and get away with them but that does not mean it was right. You can’t just sit down at the South-East Caucus and appoint somebody as secretary of the party. It’s a convention that elects a secretary. So, it is not that you did it before and nobody went to court. If you do it, know somebody will go to court to squash it and the court was very clear about it. So, our elders must realize that people are watching their steps and they want to follow their dancing steps.

But if you are dancing Makosa, I am seeing Makosa and Makosa music is playing, but all of a sudden it is now Shabarank you are dancing, it will be difficult to follow you. They are both energy dances, but Makosa and Shabarank are not the same. They are confusing us. The kind of music that is playing and the step they are dancing are not correlating. So that is why it is as if, they say the younger ones do not respect them. It is because their ance is not synchronizing with the beating, So, they should check their dance steps.

Are you thinking of real reforms that can have a positive impact on the party and general political culture in Nigeria?

There is no organization anywhere in the world that is uniquely different from the culture and the value of its people. What you are seeing in the political parties in Nigeria is the family values that we have at the moment. So, you cannot because you are now in the party, you now become very, very upright. Are you upright from home? So, nothing is wrong with the party, it is the individuals.

The constitutions of these political parties are okay. The values are okay. The problem is just people compromising these values. Can you stay by the rules? Are you contributing to the finances if the party? Are you paying your dues? If you don’t pay your dues, somebody is paying for the party. You are in court, somebody is paying. You now say there should be equity, we are the ones in charge. Even in town union meetings, if you don’t pay your dues, you lose your voice. So, parties in Nigeria are not yet the ideal political parties because of the way they are run. There is no ideal political party anywhere in the world, but there should be some semblance of sanity, discipline and what have you.

However, if you’re looking for the ideal political party, PDP still remains the only party that is closest to it. As a young person who had not held political office before, I ran in an election under PDP and I won. Everything was done to take me out but because there are processes and they still follow in PDP, they couldn’t stop me.

I tell people that one of the major reasons why I’m staying back in PDP, is because I recognize the opportunity it gave me. If it were the other side, like the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) then, they wouldn’t allow me run in the primary against the person I contested against. They will say go and wait for your turn.

PDP will allow you and despite all that may have gone wrong, the PDP still stands by that position. So, PDP is not there yet. but we are still the one closest to the ideal party in the country. You can still find people trying to manipulate the system, but there’s a process.

In some other political parties, they don’t have a process. They just declare who will go for any position and that’s one of the things our elders are importing to us that we don’t want. I’ll use our congress in the Kogi Governorship Election as an example. The delegate lists were removed to please a particular candidate who insisted it must be done to suit him. The problem is that when you are able to lure people to take certain decisions despite the party’s constitution, if it favours you, it is okay, but once they are not getting it, you’ll shout that they are killing the party. These are the things I’m talking about with our elders.

Where is your value? Where are those principles? I grew up as a young boy of a family of boys and just a girl. I went to a male secondary school, but. I never smoked hemp till today. Why? Because of the injunction: know the son of who you are.

I was a student union leader, I was taking a risk, but what is hemp? I see people smoking it every day but because of those values I couldn’t. There are certain things I don’t do, not because you will stop me, but because of the values i have imbibed right from home. My dad died in 1981, I was running in the election in 2011, 30 years later. A man saw me and said: I don’t know you. I don’t want to know you. But I know your father. I’ll work for your father. If you are truly his son and you are not a bastard, you will do well.

I want my own children to come 30 years’ time and somebody will say the same thing to them: Where are our elders? Can I look at them and say, this is my father. If I tell you some of the things I’ve seen from my elders? They lie, no shame.

But those things that make family values strong, those days are lacking. Can I be in a meeting now, have a discussion, nothing is written and an elder is there, and I know that this elder will not lie? And when we get there, he’ll say this is what was discussed. Can I? Can that still happen? Can the elder stand and say, yes, this is it? Like I said earlier, the political parties are not the issue, the issue is the character of the people and nature of our values system now.