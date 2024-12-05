Share

Dele Olawanle, the lawyer representing the embattled Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has dismissed reports suggesting that the United Kingdom (UK) government plans to deport the cleric.

The claims surfaced after it was reported that Adegboyega had lost an immigration case in the UK Tribunal following allegations of £1.87 million fraud within his ministry, SPAC Nation, which was shut down for alleged lack of transparency.

Clarifying the deportation in a statement issued on X, Pastor Adegboyega’s lawyer described the reports as uninformed and incorrect, saying deportation applies only to individuals with criminal convictions, adding that Adegboyega has no such record.

“Deportation is for criminals, and he is not one. Despite the issues with SPAC Nation, he has not been found personally guilty of any wrongdoing,” Olawanle stated.

The lawyer emphasized Adegboyega’s long-standing residence in the UK, spanning over 20 years, and his significant contributions to British society.

He also noted that while challenges have arisen concerning the charity commission’s investigations into SPAC Nation, these do not warrant deportation under UK immigration laws.

Adegboyega has faced public scrutiny over financial irregularities linked to his church, but he maintains his innocence, with Olawanle asserting his continued commitment to charitable work.

