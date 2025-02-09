Why parents must lead their children right – Balogun

Share

Pastor Oladele Balogun is a Professor of Philosophy and Pastor-in-Charge of Region One, as well as Special Assistant to The General Overseer (SATGO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide. In this Interview with select journalists at the February Special Thanksgiving and Prayers for traders, and market associations, held at the Throne of Grace Parish, Ebutte Metta, Lagos, he speaks about the role of parents in leading children to salvation. CHINYERE ABIAZEM reports

The General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye emphasized keeping a covenant with God for a positive turnaround instead of entering into a covenant with any occult group for false security or blood money…

I know a lot of people join different calls, and different groups, for so many reasons. But one thing is true, with what I can give testimony of, if you give your life to Jesus, and you are ready to keep your part of the covenant like you live a holy life, you do His will, you are committed to Him, everything you are seeking for outside is in Jesus. And that is the point.

You discover that even when you are talking about those who have entered into a covenant in the world, they also give them terms. For some covenants, they will tell you, if you want this to be work, don’t sleep with the women for so-so days, don’t eat this, and don’t eat that. By the time they break the covenant, trouble will come.

But what we are saying is that there is a new covenant, which is sealed by the blood of Jesus Christ. If you can give your life to Jesus Christ, everything is there. I can tell you, I joined this church 41 years ago. I gave my life to Christ in the year 1983. I was in Form 4, I could remember, going to Form 5, and I gave my life to Christ. Since then, no liar will go to hell.

I have not used any charm, I have put my trust in God, and the covenant is working. But you only need to come to Jesus, and give your life, that’s it. When the founder of this church entered into a covenant with God, God said he would take this church around the world.

Believe me, if you leave your ‘molue’ in Lagos for three weeks, and you put an inscription, ‘attend the service of RCCG here’, some people will enter to serve God, than to go into a cathedral. Why? The covenant is working. All I can appeal to people in the streets is that, if you enter into a covenant with the devil, he’s still going to take some things back.

His own covenant is not free of charge. He may pretend that he’s giving you this, that is why you see some people, they will enter into the cult of the witches, and by the time they are looking for protection for their children, very soon they will be asking them, to renew this covenant, it is the child you have come to protect, that we want you to surrender so that you can kill the child. And then they will think you have come back to square zero. But that is not in Jesus. If you can accept the Lord Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour. Let them attack you in the dream, they will fail.

I come from a polygamist family. My dad had eight wives, and 23 children. You could imagine the kind of acrimony, conflict, pandemonium. But today, because of what God has done, the covenant is working. We are protected, we are secured.

Even when I was at the university lecturing, I became a professor ahead of those who taught me at that same university. And I was assessing them. There was a time when one of them looked at me and said, Dr. Balogun or Professor Balogun has carried much more grace. How I wish God should take away from it. I said, ‘God is not going to take it away. If you want such kind of grace, give your life to Christ. All it requires is that you obey Him, live, and see Him. Then you have what we are saying, it works.

There are usually reports of some self-acclaimed preachers where charms and other diabolical things are evacuated from their altars and buildings, you wonder about the difference between somebody who claims to be a preacher and those who openly make their stance known. What is your take?

For everything original, there is always a fake. Some groups are hiding under the name of Christianity to perpetrate evil. But if you are vulnerable to belonging to such a group, it is not going to work. Since you have been coming to this church, have you seen us do any rituals? All Baba Adeboye does is to come and pray, and when people hear that He will come, they run after Him. What we are saying is that, give your life to Christ. We are no longer in the era of the Old Testament. No ritual, do His will.

We serve God here. What we are telling people is that, if you want to serve God, serve Him in all honesty. That is your part of the covenant. Once you break it, it won’t work.

What would be your advice to parents on guiding their children? This is especially because of the rate of cultism even among primary school pupils, until you get to some schools, you may not know how the weight is.

There is a programme we are doing now, we call it ‘Reach for Christ’. We are using it to commemorate the 83rd birthday of Daddy GO and one of the programmes is the outreach to secondary and primary schools. We want to catch them young because we know that a lot of them now are being introduced into cults; as parents, you have to guide and teach your children.

Lead them to where they will hear the word of God, where they will teach them the truth. Otherwise, such parents are joking with their future, because your children are your future. If you do not properly train them and guide them, I pray that such parents on their last day will not weep.

My advice is to lead them. My children are not where I live, but each day I call them, I tell them, go to a Bible-believing church. Not any church, this is because I know that if you accept Jesus as your Lord and Saviour, and you call on Him in truth and holiness, I can assure you, the covenant will work for you.

