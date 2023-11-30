Why PAP Should Transit To Social Investment Agency – Ndiomu

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) has said there was a need to transit PAP to a social investment agency of the government.

Ndiomu noted that PAP over the years has not been able to live up to its mandate, hence the urgent need to reposition it, to make a more indelible impact on the lives of youths within the Niger Delta Region if it becomes a specialised government agency.

PAP Boss said this in Abuja when he received Kingsley Kuku, former Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said, “The Amnesty Programme has not fully lived up to its objectives, recommending a possible transition of the scheme into a Social Investment Agency to directly impact the lives of youths in the region”.

Earlier in his speech, Kingsley Kuku urged PAP’s Interim Administrator to revive and complete all Vocational Training Centers in the Niger Delta region.

Kuku noted that the Vocational Training Centers will not just be beneficial to Niger Delta youths, but could become a reference point to higher institutions of learning in the country.

“Bring back the centre, no matter what it will cost you. The facility when revived, can serve as advanced training centres for universities in the region, even beyond being a facility for training ex-agitators”.