Why Otti Should Desist From Attacking Orji Kalu, Tinubu

Abraham Lincoln once said, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

That quote fits perfectly into what is happening in Abia State today. Governor Alex Otti needs to pause and reflect. He should study the political journeys of governors like Abubakar Audu and Kayode Fayemi and learn how power slipped away from them.

This is not abuse. It is a simple political lesson. Sadly, instead of humility, his aides have chosen insults and name-calling. Governance is not about shouting at critics; it is about listening to the people.

Ferdinand Ekeoma and Njoku Ukoha should also be told the truth plainly: they are not trained media professionals. Their recent statements show this clearly. No serious media aide speaks with so much anger, insults, and a lack of balance.

They behave like political attack dogs, not spokespersons of a sitting governor. Their words show panic, not confidence. A government that is doing well does not fight everyone.

If Governor Otti truly believes he is all-powerful, he should remember how he moved around Abia before the 2023 elections, pleading with stakeholders for support. Power did not come by magic.

It was negotiated and supported by many interests. And let it be said clearly: if Otti loses the 2027 governorship election, heaven will not fall. He will not be the first governor to lose, and Abia will still survive.

What we now see in Abia is politics of bitterness and religion. Under this administration, people openly say a deputy governor was chosen mainly because he is a Catholic.

This is dangerous and backward. Abia belongs to everyone. Leadership should unite the state, not divide it along religious lines.

There is also a serious problem of transparency. Abians do not know the real cost of projects. They do not know how contracts are advertised, bid for, or awarded. Everything looks like secret dealings. Governance should be open, not run like a private club.

Governor Otti should immediately desist from attacking Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. These leaders have shown maturity and restraint.

The federal attention Abia enjoys today did not come by chance. It came through goodwill and long-standing relationships. That goodwill should not be abused or taken for granted.

More disturbing is the growing intolerance in Abia. Opposition voices are being suppressed. Critics are treated as enemies. Supporters of President Tinubu are insulted simply for their political beliefs. That is not democracy. A confident leader allows free speech and opposing views.

Governor Alex Otti must understand this simple truth: power is temporary. Respect lasts longer. Attacking federal leaders and their supporters will not help Abia. History is watching, and so are the people.