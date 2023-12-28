Why Otti Is Committed To Rebuilding of Aba –Wogu

Chief Uche Wogu is the Mayor of Aba South Local Government Area. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he speaks on how he will restore the lost glory of the city that was once the melting pot of the then Eastern Region

You’ve just been inaugurated as the mayor of Aba South; what should people expect?

Aba is a city that is dear to the heart of everyone who knows the history and the role this city played, is playing and can still play in the growth and development of not just the economy of Abia State, but the entire Nigeria and West Africa. It is also a thing of joy that Governor Alex Otti has shown that he understands the history of Aba, which is why he is seriously prioritizing the restoration of Aba as a serious project in his administration.

When you go around the city of Aba now, you’ll notice that all the nooks and crannies of the city are receiving massive infrastructural transformation. That is the vision of the governor and as the mayor of Aba South, I cannot deviate from that. So, the people should expect a better, more organised and complete departure from all that brought the city to its current sorry state. Personally, Aba is very dear to me. Aba is my home and I have no other home. I am from Umuogele here in Aba South.

I had my primary school education at Constitution Primary School; I had my secondary school education at Ngwa High School and Federal School of Arts and Science, and then part of my University at Imo State University when it was in Aba Campus before it was moved to Okigwe. So, I know how the city was. In the 1980s, Aba was the Japan of Africa. Every component and any part of a machine you want can be fabricated around Clifford Road and School Road here in Aba South. All of a sudden, Aba fell from being the Japan of Africa to what the majority of us who grew up here cannot recognize anymore.

That is what we need to change. I’m glad that our governor is passionate about this city because Aba was even more industrialized before the rise of China, which is almost control- ling everywhere. So, in the process of restoring Aba, I have my programme which is wrapped around the visions of Governor Otti for the city and the project is titled “Project 082.” One may ask why ‘Project 082’ but the answer is not farfetched. The title is taken from the city’s phone dial code and everything in the ‘Project 082’ is in line with the vision of the governor in making Aba rise again.

Let’s get into Project 082; what are you actually looking at?

We have Rebuilding, Restoration and Regeneration Matrix; Beautification and Facelift; Road Infrastructure; Education and Sports; Clean, Healthy and Safe Environment; Transparency and Accountability; Return of Trade Centres, Skill Acquisition and Upgrade; Promotion of Made in Aba Goods; All Hands on Deck; Sensitization and Awareness Campaigns; Return of Government to the People; and the 12th one is Guaranteed Dividends of Democracy to Ndi Aba. When one looks at all these, it may be like where do we want to start?

I cannot start talking about all here, but to explain a little, the area of “All Hands on Deck.” You know Aba has over the years made so many great people both within and in the diaspora. These great men and women have come together to form a platform known as ‘Umu-Aba Worldwide.’ These people are all over the world doing well and making names in their various businesses across the globe and they are so passionate about this city that made them. Now, the restoration of Aba cannot be left in the hands of Governor Otti alone.

It can- not also be left in the hands of Uche Nwogu as the mayor of Aba South or Ideh John Udeagbala as the mayor of Aba North. We need everybody both at home and in the diaspora to collaborate with us as we rebuild our city. About two or thereabouts years ago, I was in Dallas and I saw the passion of Umu-Aba Worldwide over there and I was moved. So, it is a collective responsibility which is why all hands must be on deck to restore Aba.

How do you intend to bring all hands on deck?

We’ll embark on a massive sensitization programme. Our people everywhere must be informed and afforded the opportunity to know whatever we are doing. We need to carry everybody along in this move and we will never relent in information and communication. We will strategically use information to change the negative mindset of our people. We need to start with mind rebuilding and citizenship consciousness, so that whatever programme we’re pushing out to our people will be properly understood as theirs and not that of the government in power. Again, we’ll be leading by example.

It is one thing to talk and another thing to do what you say. So, we will lead from all angles. That will lead to the regeneration and beautification of Aba. We’ll lead from the front, not the back. We’ll run an open administration where you don’t need an appointment to see the Mayor. One thing we’ll not do is the sharing of money because we don’t have it to share. We’ll keep engaging the business community and Aba will have a green environment again because we’ll replant trees in this city.

In education, especially our primary schools, which are of interest, we’ll invest to create an ICT centre where our children will be taught properly, not by drawing things on the blackboard. Our children cannot be using stones to learn while Chinese children are doing wonders. All these things will cost money which I know we don’t have, but we’ll have to create a means where everybody will be involved in the rebuilding of Aba. Everybody is important in today’s Aba; no sitting on the fence. Whatever role you can play, just get involved for this city should be in our hearts not just our mouths. When we have Aba in our hearts, we will passionately restore Aba to the shock of all of us.

Administratively, how are you going to run the city to get closer to the people?

I have already concluded plans of dividing Aba into six clusters to help us work effectively. If you take a good look at number eleven of Project 082, it is about returning the government to the people. We cannot do that with- out properly mapping out the angle of reach. I cannot sit in the office here and claim to know what’s happening because Aba South is very huge. A cluster will have an administrative head who is a civil servant; it will also have a politician who will help in running it as well.

They’ll be the ones to tell us more about certain needs of our people. If you have been listening to our governor, you’ll agree with me that bringing government to the people is one thing he takes very seriously, so we’re equally keying into that.

Aba South has a serious problem with waste management, what should residents expect from you?

Like I said, I don’t lead from the back. I lead from the front. Recently, I supervised the sanitation exercise myself. When you go round Aba, you’ll see the Blue Waste Management Receptacles that prove that the state government is not sleeping in making our environment better but the attitude of some persons here is disturbing. If there’s anything like an outbreak of disease, I wonder how some of them will survive. So, these are some of the things we’ll help to stop, using environmentally friendly policies and laws.

Restoring Aba is a holistic mission. We cannot restore infrastructure and abandon sanitation because both work together. We’ll collaborate with any group that can help from the state level to the federal level. I don’t mind begging and crying like our mentor, Chief Sam Mbakwe. If they call me a ‘begging mayor,’ I don’t care as long as I get the necessary help for our people because the issue of sanitation is very important for commerce and hospitality and we’ll not treat it with kid gloves. Also, note that we’re open to suggestions. Nobody knows it all. I have a plan to set up an award programme for the cleanest streets in Aba.

We can name and shame some places. We would love to see everybody sit up for the cleanliness of Aba. We have a lot to do because we cannot allow a dirty environment to ruin our efforts.

You talked about the promotion of made-in-Aba goods, but a whole lot is happening in the production sector in terms of electricity?

We’ll discuss a lot about the plan with the governor. When that’s done, it will be in the public domain. That is part of the reason I engaged the management of Aba Power Limited, so that we can know what the problem is. From our engagement, we have discovered that there are things we can collaboratively to ensure that everything gets better and I assure the people of Aba that we’ll continue to collaborate, and dialogue until we solve the problem and you know that our governor is not relenting on ensuring that Aba is back to its industrial era.

I can also tell you that he is not joking with anything that will help create employment for our people and steady power is among the issues. Having 10 hours supply of electricity in a week isn’t anything to write home about. Look at our shoe and garment industries, they’re dying. How can diesel generators replace public power? Our hoteliers are suffering. They’re running on diesel and that’s not good at all.

There’s always the issue of open governance; are you ready for it?

Of course, I’m ready. Whatever com- plaint that is brought to our table would be tackled. We cannot close our ears and eyes to anybody no matter where the person comes from. As long as you are a human being residing here, I am serving you. I am not the mayor of Ngwa people or indigenes or the mayor of non-indigenes. Once you reside here; whatever issue you have, this office is open to tackle it.

We have nothing to hide. By the time we’re done with our plans, Aba South will be like a family. Nobody will be counting indigenes and none- indigenes. Our good works will eliminate such ideology because we’re not here for a particular group of people but for everyone who stays in Aba and wants to see Aba develop.