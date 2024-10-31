Why Ondo People Will Not Return APC To Power, By Ajayi

Share

Agboola Ajayi is a former deputy governor of Ondo State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship election. He speaks on why he is in the race and his vision for the state.

Reasons for joining guber race

The primary objective of governance is the safety and welfare of the people. Any political party that deviates from this avowed principle of governance will definitely get it wrong and become a liability on the people.

The All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in Ondo State has, over the past eight years, foisted mal-administration and poverty on the people of the state by reason of the incompetence, lack of foresight, corruption and lack of defined policy for good governance.

The National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, while receiving the leadership of the Kano State Correspondents Chapel of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) on August 29, confirmed the fact that Ondo State was bedeviled with problems under the administration of erstwhile Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said: ‘For Ondo State, it’s already an APC state and when the former governor (Rotimi Akeredolu) died, he left a number of problems.’

The problems left behind have now been exacerbated by his then deputy, now the substantive governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, who lacks foresight, knowledge, coordination, coherence and who is grossly incompetent in managing the affairs of the state.

Ayedatiwa has received more than N99.8 billion since he assumed the leadership of Ondo State about nine months ago, yet he is unable to coordinate the execution of a single project for which the state has received this humongous amount.

This has been the trend of the APC-led administration in Ondo State. It is my candid position that Ondo State cannot afford to continue an inch further on this road to perdition.

The November 16 governorship election in the state therefore calls for serious consideration as this will determine, shape or mar the fortune of the state in the next four years.

I was in Edo State and witnessed how a simple exercise of election was turned to imposition by the powers that be. I saw how those mandated to give Nigerians free and fair election manipulated the system.

Those who are constitutionally empowered to protect Nigerians and ensure that the right things are done, at every given time, disappointed the voters.

I saw how collation of results in some areas was forcefully taken to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin obviously to be doctored, tinkered with and manipulated.

I observed how an APC chieftain was taken into police helicopter, monitoring and ensuring that the rigging plan was perfected. I saw how some ‘respected public office holders’ were seen singing and praising God after the political heist. How shameless can some people be? God cannot be mocked!

Rigging’ll be resisted

Let me sound this note of warning that the shenanigans performed in Edo State by the APC should not be repeated in Ondo State. Ondo State people from North to Central and South senatorial districts will never allow this type of electoral robbery. The APC-led government should not take Ondo State people for granted.

Our people will resist any threat, manipulation, official collusion and conspiracy that will foist the maladministration of Lucky Ayedatiwa on them.

I am quick to remind those who are planning to commit electoral fraud in Ondo State to think twice. They should go back to our recent history and learn from what happened in 1983. Our people have put the sad events behind them; the APC-led administration should allow the sleeping dog to lie. A word is enough for the wise.

Vision

I have carefully and in company of my team thought out seven areas where I will intervene to curb these myriads of avoidable problems foisted on the Sunshine State in the last eight years.

My vision is to transform Ondo State into a beacon of sustainable economic development, where modern infrastructure, efficient transportation, vibrant marine and blue economy, striving agriculture, robust industrialization, quality education, affordable health care, comprehensive human development, adequate security, and other components of fundamental objectives and direct principles of state policy as captured in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) will be strictly adhered to and fully implemented for the prosperity of our people.

It is therefore, my mission to harness the state human and material resources to actualise this vision and thereby rescue and redeem the people of the Sunshine State from the shackles of poverty, oppression, deprivation and insecurity and set them on the path of sustainable development so that the sun will shine again in the State.

The PDP administration under my watch will put in place, pragmatic and result-oriented programmes to rescue our state from the eclipse it has undergone in the last agonizing eight years under the APC government.

Thus, the sevenpoint agenda of my administration, namely, security, agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, Industry and Marine Economic Development, rural development and environment, and youth, sport, social, women development and civil service, will be geared towards addressing the challenges in the state.

My administration will enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies particularly AMOTEKUN, Forest Guards, Vigilantes and Traditional Hunters through advance training and provision of appropriate equipment and required legislations.

We will incorporate and engage traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders in implementing community policing and neighborhood watch for the safety of our people. We will invest heavily in technology by deploying modern surveillance and intelligent gathering technologies to effectively monitor hotspots and vulnerable areas such as forest reserves and farmlands with a view to preventing and responding to crime appropriately.

The above are in addition to the regular security architecture functioning in the State. On agriculture, which remains the main stay of the state’s economy, our policy in this sector will be anchored on promoting self-sufficiency in food production so as to meet the United Nation Food Security mandate.

We shall do this by providing training and support for farmers to adopt modern farming techniques; provision of incentives to investors to establish agro-processing industry so as to add value to agricultural products, reduce post-harvest loses, create jobs for the youth and thereby grow the economy of the state.

We shall sustain agricultural practices for long time productivity by ensuring the availability of fertilizers and agricultural input at subsidized rate.

Provision of tractors for farmers at subsidized rate will be encouraged. We will also establish procurement agency that will provide ready market for all our agricultural produce which will in turn encourage our farmers to produce beyond their subsistence level.

My administration will encourage investors to participate in large scale farming, animal husbandry, poultry and aqua-culture by providing land and creating enabling environment.

We will ensure quality education for economic development, social equity, technological advancement and cultural preservation for sustainable development.

To achieve a desirable workforce suitable for a knowledge-driven economy, the inputs from the primary and secondary schools must be well prepared.

The quality of input from the tertiary institution will determine the quantity of their input. We will ensure that quality primary and secondary schools are built and well renovated with the provision for Information Technology. Recruitment of quality teachers and purchase of educational materials will be our priority. Tertiary education will be well funded through increase in budgetary allocation.

We will encourage increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through sellable research entrepreneurship. Affordable tuition fees in the institutions will be negotiated with the stakeholders.

On the health, the situation in Ondo State in the last eight years is indeed worrisome as there is geometrical decline in the health sector of the state.

We shall address this ugly trend by providing, at least, one primary health centre in each of the 203 wards in the state which will be staffed with trained and dedicated medical personnel. Provision of essential drugs, hospital consumables and laboratory services to patients at affordable cost in all public medical facilities across the state will be our priority.

Mother and Child hospitals will be established in Ondo South and Ondo North senatorial districts within the three years of our administration to complement the existing one at the Central Senatorial District.

Infrastructure

The huge infrastructural deficit and poor industrial output in the state is a call for concern. We will pay attention to rehabilitation of roads, construction of waterways, provision of rural and urban electrification, enhancement and improvement in clean and pipe borne water delivery for the benefit of our people.

We will ensure that the roads that need dualization in the three senatorial districts are vigorously pursued. We will ensure that the moribund companies in Ondo State are resuscitated and where this is impossible, we will encourage the establishment of new ones.

All these will be pursued with the singular purpose of creating massive employment opportunities for the people of the state. Ondo South Senatorial District is the bedrock of the marine blue economy for the state.

My administration will activate and actualise the potentials therein. Ondo State has the longest coastline of about 80 kilometres in Nigeria.

My administration will utilise the enormity of the potentials available in this sector. Our nearness to Lagos State will be an added advantage in this respect. The tendency on the part of government in developing countries which pushes development solely in the urban area at the detriment of the rural areas will be adequately addressed by my administration.

We shall apply the following to curtail this. There will be improvement of rural road network. We will also embark on rural housing scheme.

My government will improve tourism development in the state. The head office of OSOPADEC will be relocated to the headquarters, Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

My administration will grant full autonomy to local government areas both in finance and governance. Government will address the grievances of communities arising from the creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). The process of election into the local government areas will commence within three months of my administration.

The new PDP administration in the state will prioritise programmes that will ensure the accelerated development of youths and women.

Our administration will pursue sports development, not just for entertainment, physical fitness and a unifying factor, but also as a veritable source of empowerment for youths and young adults within the state and offshore.

Under our watch, great attention will be accorded to social development initiatives to the advantage of youths, women, the aged and vulnerable people in the state, just as government will ensure that civil servants and retirees in the state are honoured with the best of treatment in line with standard of global practices.

