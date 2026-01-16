Nigerian gospel musician Alayo Melody has shed light on the events that led to the late Bunmi Akinnanu, widely known by her stage name Omije Ojumi, not receiving medical treatment overseas before her death.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Melody revealed that arrangements had been made to take the singer to India for specialised treatment.

However, the plan could not be carried out because her health had deteriorated to the point where she was medically unfit to undertake air travel.

According to him, securing the necessary travel documents was a lengthy process. He explained that the visa application was submitted on three different occasions before it was eventually approved.

Sadly, by the time approval was granted, Omije Ojumi’s condition had worsened significantly, and doctors advised against flying her abroad due to the risk involved.

Melody used the opportunity to acknowledge and thank those who offered support during the singer’s illness.

He specifically mentioned Prophet Sam Ojo and Prophet Taiwo Ojo, noting that they played a major role by covering the costs associated with the visa application and proposed medical treatment.

Expressing his appreciation, Melody said the two clergymen stood firmly by Omije Ojumi at a critical time and did everything within their capacity to help facilitate her treatment abroad, despite the eventual outcome.

In addition, Alayo Melody made an emotional appeal to religious leaders, urging them to exercise restraint when sharing prophetic messages on social media.

He advised prophets to avoid publicly announcing visions related to death, especially concerning public figures, and instead communicate such messages privately when necessary.

He added that while death is inevitable for everyone, public declarations of such visions can cause unnecessary distress.

Melody concluded by assuring the public that details of Omije Ojumi’s burial arrangements would be announced in due course, while praying for long life and comfort for all affected by her passing.