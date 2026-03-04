…Why Ojelabi Was Re-Elected As Chairman –GAC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, yesterday, inaugurated members of its State Executive Council, formally ushering in a new leadership cycle, following the re-election of Cornelius Ojelabi as state chairman for a second term.

Ojelabi, who was returned unopposed at the party’s state congress, described his re-election as a reflection of unity and collective resolve within the party’s structure in Lagos. “With profound gratitude and humility, I stand before you deeply honoured.

This moment is not just a celebration of my reelection; it is a testament to the unity and commitment of members of our great party,” he said. He acknowledged the support of key stakeholders within the party and across government institutions.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his leadership, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of the National Assembly for what he termed their role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy, and lauded the synergy between federal and state actors, which he said has translated into infrastructural growth across Lagos.

He also expressed appreciation to the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), led by Pa Tajudeen Olusi, describing the body as custodians of institutional memory whose counsel has continued to guide the party’s direction in the state.

Ojelabi further recognised the contributions of local government party chairmen, ethnic groups within the state, and women members, whom he credited for strengthening the party’s grassroots appeal and organisational cohesion.

Reflecting on the party’s trajectory in Lagos, he said the APC had evolved beyond a political platform into what he called “a movement for the betterment of the lives of Lagosians.”